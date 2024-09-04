Quantcast
Scene & Seen

The Human Head Art Exhibition Opening Reception at Westbury Arts

Human Head
The Human Head Art Exhibition at Westbury Arts
Ed Shin

The opening reception for The Human Head exhibit took place on Sunday, Aug. 25th.  It was a very well attended event with all the artists present or represented.  Also, in attendance to celebrate the event were Westbury Arts’ board members and the new executive director.  

The current show in exhibition is an exploration of The Human Head.  Artists throughout history have depicted the human head to convey unique perspective and to evoke emotional responses.  These artists go beyond capturing a likeness; the human head allows them to conjure up feelings of sympathy, amusement, identification, anger, pity, or adoration.  The goal of this exhibition is for the viewer to reflect upon the essence of humanity and the unseen dimensions that influence individual stories, with an emphasis on our shared humanity.

The show will be up until September 27, 2024.  Gallery hours are Thursdays 12pm-4pm, Fridays 2pm-6pm, and Saturdays 10am-2pm.  

https://westburyarts.org/

Human Head
The Human Head Art Exhibition at Westbury ArtsEd Shin
Human Head
The Human Head Art Exhibition at Westbury ArtsEd Shin
Human Head
Stanley Turetsky, Wendy Liotti, Emily Barnett & Manuel MacarrullaEd Shin
Human Head
Maria Neziri, Olivia Neziri & Delia ArchibongEd Shin
Human Head
Samantha KennyEd Shin
Human Head
Giovanni John GelardiEd Shin
Human Head
David G WilsonEd Shin
Human Head
Emily BarnettEd Shin
Human Head
Marisa SimoneEd Shin
Human Head
Susan TiffenEd Shin
Human Head
Tom CabreraEd Shin

