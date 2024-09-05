Long Island 9/11 Memorial Events 2024

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Town of Huntington Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Heckscher Park, Prime Avenue & Main Street, Huntington. For more details, email crocco@huntingtonny.gov. 12 p.m., Sept. 7.

New Hyde Park

Holy Spirit Church for 11 a.m. 9/11 memorial mass, 16 S 6th St, New Hyde Park. New Hyde Park Fire Headquarters for community memorial service at 1 p.m. For more details, visit nhpfd.org. 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 8.

Town of Oyster Bay (South)

9/11 Memorial Wall of Honor at Tobay Beach. For more information, visit oysterbaytown.com. 7 p.m. Sept. 9.

Town of Hempstead

Town Park at Point Lookout, 1300 Lido Blvd., Point Lookout. For more details, visit hempsteadny.gov. 7:30 a.m. Sept. 11.

Cedarhurst

Andrew J. Parise Cedarhurst Park, 257 Cedarhurst Ave., Cedarhurst. For more information, visit cedarhurst.gov. 4 p.m. Sept. 11.

Seaford

Candle Lighting at Seaford High School, 1575 Seamans Neck Rd., Seaford. For more information, visit the Seaford 9/11 Memorial Committees website: seaford911.org. 6:45 p.m. Sept. 11.

Town of North Hempstead 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Manhasset Valley Park, 461 Maple Street, Manhasset. For more information, press@northhempsteadny.gov. 8:15 a.m., Sept. 11.