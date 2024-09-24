Downtown Sounds Concert Series Gets $7k Grant After Blakeman Originally Denied Funds

Glen Cove’s Downtown Sounds attracts big crowds, and with funding, will continue doing so.

Lovers of outdoor concerts rejoince — Glen Cove’s Downtown Sounds concert series just got a $7,000 grant to continue their services.

Downtown Sounds is a long-beloved community staple run by the Glen Cove Business Improvement District (BID), an organization that supports and advocates for the small businesses near Glen Cove’s waterfront. BID typically receives county funding every year, which in turn allows it to run Downtown Sounds.

But this year, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman inexplicably refused to approve that funding, said Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia ReRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove).

The $7,500 in county funding meant to be allocated to BID for the Downtown Sounds concert series had been halted in its tracks, which could have potentially affected the continuation of the series next year.

It’s a big deal for the businesses in Glen Cove. Every Friday throughout the summer, people fill downtown for a free concert. The businesses located nearby are permitted to hand out goody bags, which allows those small businesses to get free exposure to the hundreds of potential customers at those concerts.

But today, Nassau county representatives announced that the minority caucus had reached an agreement with the county administration, and granted $7,000 in Hotel-Motel Occupancy Tax Fund to BID. The grant was approved as part of a package of amendments to the 2023 Capital Plan and bond authorizations that will fund major investments in road infrastructure, public safety, Nassau Community College, and more.

“For nearly three decades, Downtown Sounds has become a cherished Glen Cove tradition that brings our community together and makes our City’s amazing restaurant district more prosperous and vibrant with every show,” DeRiggi-Whitton said.

“Although this grant took more effort than usual to secure and the funds are a little bit late for this season, I am already looking forward to 2025 and will be applying for additional grant funding for next season’s shows.”

First held as Jazz in the Square in 1997, Downtown Sounds has become a major regional draw that attracts thousands of people to downtown Glen Cove, with top-flight talent spanning musical genres applying to perform on the main stage. The program yielded nine Friday night concerts this July and August for summer evenings filled with dancing in the streets.