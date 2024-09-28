Get A Taste Of These 3 New Long Island Restaurants

Roadtrip is one of three new Long Island restaurants to try with friends and family.

Long Island’s plethora of eateries make it a culinary gem — and three more new Long Island restaurants just joined the party.

Takkii Ramen

Takkii Ramen of Bethlehem, PA has made its way to Riverhead. Being the second location to come to the island, Father and son duo, Marco and Bryan Lu, are putting a modern spin on traditional Japanese cuisine.

This new Long Island restaurant gives diners a taste of Japan right here on the island. Offering similar options to their sibling brand, Rakki Ramen, these new locations offer a new setting with a casual dining experience, both table and bar seating, surrounded by beautiful Japanese decor.

Takkii Ramen offers more than just ramen ($14-$24). Bao buns ($8) and various rice bowls ($15-$16) can be found on their menu. They also offer vegetarian and gluten free options. Explore the flavors they have to share right on Main street.

124 W Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 TakkiiRamen.com.

Press 195 — Plainview

Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker has joined the Press 195 family and opened a location in Plainview. This is the third location in this growing business, with others in Bayside, Queens and Rockville Centre.

This new Long Island restaurant is known for their incredible hot pressed sandwiches ($15 to $19.75), delicious salads ($12 to $16.63) and Belgian fries ($9). They offer gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options in their extensive menu.

They have so much more to offer allowing inside dining, takeout and delivery for their customers. Come check out some new additions like The Southern Dunk (a crispy buttermilk chicken breast sandwich) ($18.50) and more.

1048 Old Country Rd Plainview, NY 11803 Press195.com.

Roadtrip

Get a taste of American cuisine right in Bay Shore. This menu will make you feel like you’re on a roadtrip through the states with these flavors from across the country. They popped up right on Main st. and are here to stay.

They have a hefty menu with different items representing various states. Get a taste of the Vermont Maple Peppered Bacon ($17), Spicy Carolina Slaw and Pork ($18) or Brown Sugar Roasted Salmon ($32) from the Pacific Northwest.

There’s more to offer at this new Long Island restaurant than just food and drinks. Got family traveling for a party? Come here for your catering needs to please everyone from all over. Or better yet, host the party right inside. Get a feel for the true flavors of America.

3 E Main St. Bay Shore, NY 11706 RoadTripRestaurant.com.