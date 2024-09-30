14 Fright-Filled Halloween Attractions To Celebrate Spooky Season

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Get ready, Long Island, for the fright of your life this 2024 Halloween season. Check out the spooky, not-so-scary, or terrifying Halloween attractions this year. There’s something for everyone to enjoy, if you dare.

Best Halloween Attractions On Long Island

GATEWAY’S HAUNTED PLAYHOUSE

Gateway is opening its creaking doors once again for the thrill of its visitors who seek a night of fright. This year’s haunting theme consists of a madman cast portraying Merlyn the Magician, who transforms the theater into the Kingdom of Camelot, giving a world for sorcerers and enchanters to come out. Watch out, creatures will be lurking in the shadows of this medieval landscape, truly bringing you inside the legend of King Arthur. There are several events being held this season at this Halloween attraction.

Get ready to run, or at least speed walk, the zombies are coming out Oct. 16. Ever wonder what it’s like to live in your favorite horror movie? Hollywood Horror comes Oct. 17. Grab your balloons and red noses cause the clowns are emerging for a frightening yet entertaining night on Oct. 23. And lastly experience the darkness of Glowstick Night, with the only light guiding you being a glow stick through the playhouse on Oct. 24. Tickets for this Halloween attraction are on sale now ranging $40-$50. 215 S. Country Rd., Bellport, fearli.com Through Oct. 30.

NOT SO SCARY KIDS ADVENTURE: GATEWAY’S HAUNTED PLAYHOUSE

For those little one’s and visitors not ready for tricks, here’s a treat from Gateway Playhouse. Welcome to all ages, come see the mini warlocks, witches, pumpkins, fairies and so much more. A fun time for the whole family, with even a treat waiting at the end of this Halloween attraction. Recommended for ages 3 and up, no babies or newborns will be permitted. Tickets cost $20 for all ages.

215 S. Country Rd., Bellport, fearli.com 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 12-27.

HALL OF HORRORS: HAUNTED HOUSE ATTRACTION

Come down to seek your worst nightmares at Mulcahy’s this Halloween season. Experience the specially crafted halls with a different terrifying theme on every corner. See the live characters, custom animatronics and props, and delicious refreshments. Tickets for this Halloween attraction are on sale now starting at $25. Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, muls.com 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Oct. 21 – 24, 28 – 31.

HALLOWEEN HOUSE

It’s not a haunted house, it’s so much more than that. Come get transported into the halloween world through various themed rooms you’re likely to recognize. There’s fun for everyone at this Halloween attraction, with rooms from the “Glow in the Dark” room, to a Nightmare Before Christmas room. This is a place for all halloween lovers to enjoy. Come and experience the fun displays with no jump scares. Tickets start at $24.99 for teens and under. Adults start at $29.99. 358 N. Broadway, Hicksville, halloweenhouselongisland.com, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (11 a.m. – 9.p.m. weekends) Sept. 7 – Nov. 3.

THE GREAT JACK O’LANTERN BLAZE

Among the most famed Halloween attractions on Long Island, the Blaze is back for another beautiful year with fun, new additions. Meet new local legends in the pumpkin Long Island Hall of Fame, watch pumpkin pals spin on a ferris wheel, celebrate an occasion with the celebration arch photo opportunity and so much more. Experience the beauty of the pumpkin carvings that come to life down this trail. Tickets range widely from $10 for children to $44 for adults. 1303 Round Swamp Rd. Old Bethpage, pumpkinblaze.org/blaze-long-island.html, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Oct. 4 – Nov. 3.

BAYVILLE SCREAM PARK

Get ready to be terrified at the scream park this season! They offer many Halloween attractions sure to give a fright. There are hunters, prisoners and more to leave you in a cold sweat. These attractions are not intended for young children due to the height of frights and scares. They do offer Not so Scary days with pumpkin patch and mini golf. Tickets on sale for $49.75 – $74.75. 8 Bayville Ave, Bayville, bayvillescreampark.com Times vary from 12 p.m. – 1 a.m. Open now- Nov. 9.

DARKNESS RISING HAUNTED ATTRACTION

Your presence is requested in the year 2452. Come check out the haunting of the Gentec Industries’ research facility on Mars. Or if the halls of the Ravenhurst mansion are more your style, come get a glimpse of what the devil has in store. With these two back-back haunted houses there’s sure to be scare that night. Tickets are on sale from $38 – $55. 800 Chettic Ave., Copiague, darknessrising.org 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. and later. Oct. 4 – Nov. 2.

HAUNTED HOUSE OF HAMBURGERS

It’s always Halloween with these burgers. If you’re tired of a fright filled night and are looking for a bite to eat, look no further. These halloween inspired eats are sure to send a chill down your spine. They offer lunch and dinner for their guests and brunch on the weekends. There’s sizzling cauldron soups, signature burgers and a little haunters menu for the kids. Open all-year round.

330 Fulton St., Farmingdale, hhhamburgers.com

GLOW IN THE PARK – HALLOWEEN AT THE ADVENTURE PARK

For those looking for a not-so-scary Halloween attraction, there’s a light-up adventure awaiting. Zoom through the trees on a zipline or go through the rope courses and see the lit up twinkling lights for Halloween. Come see this spectacular display to get into the Halloween spirits. Tickets are selling now for $61+ for ages 7+. 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights, myadventurepark.com/location/wheatley-heights-ny

CHAMBERS OF HELL HAUNTED ATTRACTION

Rated one of the best haunts in America, this Halloween attraction is back at it again for another season. Experience laser tag, escape the haunt, axe throwing, and more with their long list of special events. Explore the Shadows of London, Area 666, and Depths of Fears during your visit.

These events include Beetlejuice and other Movie Experiences, Feast of Spirits, Horror Battlegrounds, Slash Bash, Exploring Dead, Mangled: Full Contact Show and Adult Trick or Treating. There will be no large bags, oversized jackets or hazardous accessories permitted for the safety of the physically interactive experience. Tickets are on sale for $40- $99. 1745 Express Dr. N., chambersofhell.com Various times from Sept. 27 – Nov. 2.

SCHMITT’S FARM HAUNT

Gather round to experience the haunt. With seven sections of movie quality sets and monsters, you’re sure to have a fright filled adventure at this Halloween attraction. Get a glimpse of Long Island’s only haunted corn trail and has now been expanded to incorporate a 3D experience. Special events include a Glow Stick Night to light up the darkness and a Clown Takeover where the funniest and scariest clowns are coming out. Tickets on sale now from $40.26 – $47.11. 26 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, schmittsfarmhaunt.com 7p.m. – 11p.m. Sept. 28 – Oct. 31.

HAUNTED HALLWAYS

A guided-through walkway of horror for teens and up, or adventurous kids. They’ve gotten only bigger and better over the past 25 years and are here to show it. Some reviews called it the “absolute best haunted house” and “so so well done.” The line gets long at this Halloween attraction, so get there quickly and see what the hype is about. Admission is free to all. 6 Laurie Blvd. Centereach, lihauntedhouses.com/halloween/haunted-hallways-ny.html 6:30 p.m.-10 :30 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 25, 26.

DARKSIDE HAUNTED HOUSE

Come see where nightmare’s come to life and witness why they were rated top ten haunted houses in the U.S. on Yelp. These haunted houses have been seen in TV pilots, music videos and more. A special Monster Museum night will be held for the folks who prefer no jumpscares on Oct 23. The night events are not recommended for children under 12. Tickets are on sale now from $35+ – $40+. 5184 NY-25A, Wading River, darksideproductions.com/index.htm Ranging from 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. Sept. 27 – Nov. 2.

RESTLESS SOULS

Offering four haunted attractions, this is sure to get your skin crawling. There’s a Klownkatraz 3D experiment on the fear of clowns and The Shack which includes a haunted dwelling where a woman went mad but no one seems to know why. There’s also The Dark Colony exploring the Daniel’s woods and they’re looking for a meal. There’s also an Alien Autopsy Escape Room sure to get you thinking outside the box, or in this case laboratory. Tickets on sale now for $10 – $35. West Hills UMC 301 West Hills Rd. Huntington Station, restlesssoulsli.org Fridays and Saturdays 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sundays 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Oct. 4 – Nov. 2.

None of these Halloween attractions quite lift your “spirits”? Check out what other spooky (or sweet) events are happening near you.