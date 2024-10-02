Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Many patients with breast cancer say marijuana eases their symptoms like pain and insomnia. Now that it’s Breast Cancer Awareness month, many are wondering the best place on the island to get it. So what’s the best marijuana dispensary on Long Island?

Long Islanders voted Strain Stars the best marijuana dispensary on Long Island in the 2024 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest!

At Strain Stars, a top spot marijuana dispensary in Farmingdale, their mission is centered around delivering top-notch products at competitive prices. The knowledgeable and courteous staff is dedicated to assisting customers in finding the perfect cannabis products tailored to their individual needs.

What sets Strain Stars apart is their commitment to education and customer empowerment, ensuring clients make informed choices about their cannabis selections. With a user-friendly online menu, customers can conveniently place orders for pickup at the dispensary.

Strain Stars takes pride in being an integral part of the inclusive Farmingdale cannabis community, inviting individuals to join them on their mission. Their personalized and informed approach to medical marijuana, where quality and customer satisfaction are paramount, make Strain Stars the best marijuana dispensary on the island.

Strain Stars is located at 1815 Broadhollow Rd, Farmingdale and can be reached at (631) 390-9444, or their website, strainstarsny.com.