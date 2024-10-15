Authors to speak at Temple Beth Sholom Sukkot

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

BY Miriam Furman

Rabbi Dov Linzer and Abigail Pogrebin, co-authors of the new book It Takes Two to Torah, are coming to Temple Beth Sholom on Oct. 21 to discuss why insights from all types of Jews can help us truly understand the Jewish Bible.

Temple Beth Sholom is located at 401 Roslyn Rd, Roslyn Heights. The talk will begin at 8 p.m.

Their candid and humorous presentation is part of the Festival of Sukkot Celebration at the temple, highlighting the importance of the Jewish community coming together as one people.

Dessert will follow in the temple sukkah, weather permitting.

There is no charge for this event. However, donations of potatoes, bagged lettuce, onions, and carrots for the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center Community Needs Bank would be appreciated and collected that evening.

Please register in advance on the temple’s website to attend at https://tbsroslyn.org/event/sukkot- celebration/. The book may also be pre-ordered on the website. The temple’s main office can be reached at 516-621-2288 or by emailing mainoffice@tbsroslyn.org

Miriam Furman is the publicity chair for Temple Beth Sholom.