Drainage work starts on Glenwood Road in Roslyn Harbor

Drainage work is scheduled on Glenwood Rd. for the next two weeks. (Photo credit GoogleMaps)

Nassau County has begun drainage improvement work just north of the intersection of Glenwood Road and Bryant Ave. in Roslyn Harbor. Weather permitting, the project will take approximately two to three weeks.

The work on Glenwood Road marks the latest in a series of infrastructure projects across District 11, including drainage work and improvements near North Shore High School in Glen Head spanning Glen Cove Avenue’s intersections with Club Road, Plymouth Drive South, and Harbor Way; milling and repaving work on Scudders Lane from Glenwood Road to Glen Cove Avenue in Glen Head/Roslyn Harbor; West Shore Road in Port Washington, Glen Cove Avenue in downtown Glen Cove, and Duck Pond Road in Glen Cove.

Legislator of District 11, Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, said, “My office remains keenly focused upon overseeing the completion of crucial infrastructure upgrades that enhance our quality of life and make our roads safer in every possible way.”

“I am glad that this work is scheduled to begin in Roslyn Harbor,” she continued. “I thank everyone for their patience and understanding as the project is completed.”

Motorists who rely upon this intersection in their daily commutes are cautioned that the work will result in periodic traffic lane closures, which will result in planned, temporary detours.

Earlier this year, the Legislature’s Rules committee signed off on nearly $15 million in contracts for sewer system upgrade.

The work encompasses the full rehabilitation of the for the Knott Drive (Glen Head), Morgan Park, Viola Drive (both Glen Cove) and Roslyn pump stations, the conversion of the Knott Drive ejector station into a submersible pump station, and construction management services related to the Harwood Ejector Station and Southridge Pump Station improvement projects in Glen Cove.