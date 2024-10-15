Is Madison Beer’s #MadKindness Making A Comeback?

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In the mid-2010s, Long Island’s own Madison Beer made a #MadKindness Twitter tag that called for people to do random acts of kindness on Mondays. This past August, the singer-songwriter helped pay the rent of a nail studio in Singapore. Could #MadKindness Mondays be back?

On a stop in Singapore for “The Encore” tour, Beer — who was born in Jericho — gave around $3,500 to a nail studio that was short on cash.

“I was really about to give up on everything I worked hard to build for until everything started working out again,” posted the nail studio’s account @edensatelier.co. “Thanks to my friends, family, fiancé and obviously Madison Beer.”

Beer has become a massive name in the world of pop music and internet fame, but back in 2012 when she started the #MadKindness hashtag as a 13-years-old, she had just entered the space. Already signed to Island Records by Justin Bieber, Beer had to find a way to grow her popularity, and wanted to ask fans to improve their communities.

“Donated some clothes with my mom today… give back to those in need,” posted Beer on Twitter, in December 2023.

By the end of 2015 these posts and the hashtag were no longer in use, but this most recent philanthropic event in Singapore may hint at a return for Beer.

Beer’s #MadKindness tag may not be on its way back any time soon — cast to the side along with many other 2010s trends — but the Long Island singer has shown that kindness never goes out of style.