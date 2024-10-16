It’s the best time to snuggle up in a warm home. So what’s the best heating oil company on Long Island?

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

There’s been a chill in the air as we enter the midst of autumn, and it makes snuggling up in a warm home all the more enticing. So what’s the best heating oil company on Long Island?

Petro has been voted the best heating oil company on Long Island in the 2024 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest!

Home heating oil is a priority to homeowners in the Northeast, and no one wants to face the conundrum to find out your burner’s out of oil. A customer-supplier relationship with Petro is a vital piece of worry-free home ownership when it comes to HVAC and keeping your house heated — and safely so!

The business is a 24/7 operation. It’s a credo they live up to. Became a Petro customer and enjoy reliable automatic deliveries, affordable, fair prices, a flexible heating oil pricing plan, and SmartPay convenience. Go in for the long run like many of your neighbors and friends who will tell you they’ve aligned themself with Petro since moving to Long Island.

Petro has multiple locations across Long Island, and can be reached at (888) 735-5651, or Petro.com.