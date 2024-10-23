What’s the best upscale restaurant on Long Island?

Autumn is the perfect time to get together with loved ones and enjoy good food, good company and a good atmosphere. So what’s the best upscale restaurant on Long Island?

Foster has been voted the best upscale restaurant on Long Island in the 2024 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest!

For an elevated dining experience, check out Foster, Long Island’s premier late-night restaurant and craft cocktail bar. The upscale restaurant features seasonal farm-to-table offerings cooked traditionally using both a wood fired oven and grill.

The chef-owned venue boasts an impressive drink menu featuring classic and craft cocktails, from a vanilla chai old fashioned to a perfect Manhattan and everything in between.

For the discerning palette, Foster focuses on serving up creative salads and appetizers, from shaved brussels sprouts to seasonal burrata, as well as hearty entrees, from grilled bavette steak to salmon teriyaki.

Memorable meals are served in an inviting atmosphere with a full bar, main dining room, chef’s table, porch, and seasonal outdoor seating. Other features include Sunday take-home meals and a Wednesday-Sunday Happy Hour with tasty bar bites!

Foster is located at 39 Roslyn Ave, Sea Cliff, and can be reached at (516) 759-0100 or fosterrestaurant.com.