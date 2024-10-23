SIBSPlace’s Masquerade Gala Helps Overlooked Siblings

Bobby Bird and Karen Bird got into the spirit of SIBSPlace’s masquerade ball and silent auction!

When children have cancer or terminal illnesses, it rocks the whole family. So who looks out for the siblings? That’s where SIBSPlace comes in.

SIBSPlace (Survivorship in Brothers and Sisters) is a Rockville Centre-based nonprofit that provides mental health services to children and families across Nassau County.

The nonprofit recently hosted its annual Masquerade Gala Fundraiser Dinner and Auction.

At this year’s gala, on Oct. 19 at the Seawane Country Club in Hewlett Harbor, the nonprofit honored longtime Rockville Centre resident Naginder Singh with the Helene Wrenn Memorial Award. The Peninsula Kiwanis was also recognized as this year’s Gala Honorees.

All proceeds go toward furthering the nonprofit’s mission of providing mental health support to children and families who have siblings or family members with cancer, other life-threatening illnesses, or who are dealing with the loss of a loved one.

“When a loved one faces severe illness, it disrupts the entire family dynamic,” said Joana Formont, Executive Director of SIBSPlace. “‘Well children’ living in this atmosphere often feel isolated and develop anxiety and other potential mental health concerns.”

“At SIBSPlace, we create a home-like environment to provide free after-school programs to help these at-risk children cope,” she said. “Our mental health professionals facilitate peer support groups, provide homework help and offer expressive arts activities. This creates a safe place where children share feelings, build self-esteem and learn coping skills alongside peers facing similar challenges.”

Attendees enjoyed an awards dinner, along with live music from The Jazz Senders, and a silent auction.

“Ms. Singh and the Peninsula Kiwanis have played an integral role in advancing our mission,” Formont said. “Many members have volunteered their time to make a difference in the lives of the children and families we serve. Our programs have grown, and we are able to serve more families as a direct result of the donations of our sponsors, community members and the service of our volunteers.”

Through their programs, SIBSPlace provides guided therapeutic peer support to assist children in developing skills to cope with the traumatic and emotional impact of a loved one’s medical diagnosis or loss. Participants in their programs develop coping skills where they build self-esteem, self-worth and reduce feelings of anxiety.

The nonprofit’s headquarters in Rockville Centre is a warm and family-like environment where children interact with peers who are going through similar life situations.

Children with cancer or terminal illnesses need support — and at SIBSPlace, their siblings get the support they need, too.

For more information about the nonprofit, or to donate, please visit SIBSPlace.org.