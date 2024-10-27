OpEd: Walking For A Cause

Fundraising walks, like the 2023 Lung Force Walk, are popular in the fall and a great way to build character and community.

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Fall of each year is walk season. Nonprofits and charities of all types gather their supporters and donors to walk for their cause.

From faith-based charities and disease or disability-supporting organizations to foundations and corporate events, walks take place each and every weekend. From late summer to deep fall and early winter, walks often supplant the annual golf outings.

The distance of the walks is often arbitrary or suggested. Some ambitious non-profits take walks a step further (pardon the pun) and put on 5K runs. Those are out of my ability. Having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease three years ago, I am drawn to participate in the annual Parkinson’s Foundation Moving Day.

Held in early October at a waterside park in Oyster Bay, Moving Day brings together Parkinson’s sufferers, sponsors, teams, family, and friends. The pre-walk program includes music, physical therapy, yoga, Rock Steady Boxing, and stretching demonstrations that are important for the better health of Parkinson’s sufferers.

Of course, all walks are fundraising events, hopefully generating significant donations for the cause. It is money that goes a long way in the efforts of the organization.

Quite often family, friends, and supporters establish a team with names, logos and T-shirts. My team is no different. Greg’s Moving Crew sported a custom-made logo and team name. Being able to assemble 20-plus teammates was a thing of pride as I humbly acknowledged the support — not to mention the money we raised.

The number of walkers can vary in size from as few as 100 to thousands. For a few hours on a weekend, we are given the opportunity to come together as a community, focused on being there for others, stepping out of ourselves and being physically present. It is more than writing a check or clicking a donate button: It is a personal commitment of time and energy.

If you missed this walk season, I strongly recommend that you put them on your calendar as a must-do next year. They build character, solidify a sense of community, and support some really great causes.

Greg Demetriou is the CEO of Lorraine Gregory Communications.