Blue Point Cask Ales Festival Celebrates 20 Years This Saturday

Beer lovers, this is the event for you.

Blue Point Brewing Company is hosting its 20th annual Cask Ales Festival at its flagship brewery in Patchogue this weekend. It promises to be the biggest Cask Ales Festival yet, featuring live performances by The Warped Tour Band, KRUSH, and DJ Kaution, along with a full day of entertainment, exceptional beer tastings, delicious food trucks, and exciting surprises.

“It was truly a labor of love that sparked this event — cask ales have always been something we produced and were passionate about,” said Mark Burford, founder of Blue Point Brewing Company. “Now, for two decades, the Cask Ales Festival has become a cornerstone of our community, providing the most diverse beer selection and festive attitude in one place, bringing folks back year after year to celebrate.”

This year’s festival will highlight more than 150 firkin-style beers from various breweries, offering attendees a chance to sample rare and fan-favorite brews. Guests will enjoy a selection of dishes from eight local food trucks and browse through a vibrant 20-vendor market filled with local crafts and goods.

The festival will offer interactive activities such as jousting, and skateboarding demos, ensuring fun surprises await throughout the day. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Long Island Cares and Seatuck, supporting local hunger relief and environmental conservation efforts, respectively.