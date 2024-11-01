The Wheatley School’s new robotics class inspires innovation and collaboration

The Wheatley School students build and program robots through the school’s FIRST FTC Robotics class. (Photo courtesy of the East Williston School District)

The Wheatley School has launched its inaugural FIRST FTC Robotics class, which allows students in grades 8-12 to dive into design, mechanical construction and coding while working collaboratively in teams to build and program robots.

The class marks a major milestone in expanding the East Williston School District’s STEM offerings by bringing hands-on, real-world robotics experience into the school day, making it more accessible to a broader range of learners.

Using FIRST Technology REV Robotics kits, the students explore the fundamentals of robotics, from building mechanical components to developing electronic systems and writing code. Their work culminates in participation in the FIRST Technology Challenge, a head-to-head robotics competition that fosters teamwork, perseverance, and innovation. Through the class, the students enhance technical skills and essential interpersonal abilities — such as communication and problem-solving — that are crucial for academic and professional success.

During a recent activity, the students used computer-aided design software to create 2D renderings of the robot components. When finalized, they fabricated the custom parts using the 3D printer with stock parts to build various mechanisms and electrical components for the team’s custom FTC Robot. In addition, they assembled the game elements for this year’s season of the FIRST Tech Challenge, which invites students to design robots to complete specific tasks.

The impact of this course extends beyond the classroom. It enhances The Wheatley School’s reputation as a leader in STEM education and cultivates a culture of creativity and collaboration within the district. The program not only brings students across grade levels, but it inspires young learners to pursue STEM pathways. Participation in FIRST programs opens students’ eligibility for more than $80 million in possible college scholarships, giving them a chance to pursue higher education and careers in STEM fields.

By embedding robotics into the curriculum, the FIRST FTC Robotics class strengthens the district’s K-12 robotics pipeline, creating a seamless learning journey North Side School’s Elementary Digital Design courses with FIRST Explore to the FIRST

LEGO League program at Willets Road School to The Wheatley School’s Cybercats FRC team. By exposing students to advanced engineering challenges early, the course empowers them with the tools to excel in future STEM endeavors.