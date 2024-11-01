UBS executive chef combines fine dining with New York Islander hockey

Running a kitchen that can feed thousands at a sports and entertainment arena is no small feat and for Executive Chef Ted Donnelly at UBS Arena, it requires a blend of strategic planning, creativity and a capable team to bring food to fans with varied tastes. As the New York Islanders recently kicked off their season, the Delaware North-managed arena has introduced fresh menu items and expanded its offerings to include more health-conscious options.

“Our team has worked diligently to create a menu that offers a variety of flavor profiles to enhance the fan experience at UBS Arena,” Donnelly said. “From classic favorites to innovative new dishes, we have crafted options that cater to diverse tastes and preferences.”

With high foot traffic on game days, UBS Arena’s kitchen must churn out thousands of meals quickly, all while maintaining quality. According to Donnelly, managing such a large-scale operation takes “a fantastic culinary crew,” including five sous chefs and more than 100 cooks on a game day.

“They’re basically my hands,” Donnelly said, referring to his sous chefs. “We still have a majority of our same culinary staff, since opening three years ago, which is crucial because they’ve gotten to know the program. Even guests have gotten to know the food staff, especially in the concession frames, known by name.”

A new partnership with Northwell Health brings a series of “healthy choice” items to fans seeking lighter, nutritious options. The collaboration, led by Chef Bruno Tison from the Northwell’s hospital system, ensures that health-focused choices are substantial and satisfying, a task Donnelly notes has been in the works for months.

“We’ve got some fantastic new items with Northwell Healthy Choice,” Donnelly said. “Chef Bruno crafted the Mediterranean quinoa salad, a Northwell Healthy Caesar and a hearty vegetable sandwich for UBS Arena. It’s a way for us to offer fans something they feel comfortable enjoying without sacrificing taste.”

Donnelly’s new Northwell Health-inspired menu items signal the arena’s commitment to a more inclusive dining experience.

For those looking for a more traditional game-day experience, classic comfort food is still abundant. This year, the arena introduced its own Italian-inspired poutine, a New York twist on the Canadian classic. The dish combines hand-cut fries with vodka sauce, fried mozzarella balls, crispy pepperoni chips, and basil—a sharable favorite among fans.

“French fries are always a big hit,” Donnelly said. “This year, we wanted to go a step further and make them more of a shareable experience, so we’ve introduced several takes on poutine that really cater to fans looking for something a bit more filling.”

Some of the biggest new items are rooted in the arena’s partnerships with top culinary names. Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken returns with a twist, featuring the “Shaq Attack” sandwich with pepper jack cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce and spicy jalapeño slaw. Additionally, Chef David Chang’s Fuku debuts with the arena, bringing a lineup of spicy fried chicken sandwiches, including the OG Sando and Sweet & Spicy Sando.

Another standout item is the birria grilled cheese, which combines Oaxacan cheese, savory beef and a dipping sauce. “It’s something warm and hearty, especially for the cold arena,” Donnelly said.

The sheer logistics of keeping up with fan demand requires more than inventive recipes. Delivering food to thousands necessitates constant coordination and substantial stock.

“It’s a miracle every time it happens, just because there’s so much that goes into it,” Donnelly said. “We have a huge warehouse with a large walk-in freezer and we’re constantly restocking. For instance, on a game day, we’ll go through about three pallets of French fries and four pallets of chicken tenders. It’s hard for most people to wrap their heads around the scale of what we do.”

The arena also features 37 different concession stands, four inclusive clubs and the attached Belmont Hall, each serving up unique items tailored to their themes. Concessions span everything from classic nachos and popcorn to specialized meals in the clubs for VIPs.

“There’s constant communication between all of us to make it happen,” Donnelly said. “Between the arena, the Islanders and our culinary team, it’s a huge collaboration.”

In addition to food, UBS Arena offers several new specialty cocktails this season, including the Henny Cherry Lemonade and the Absolut Wild Berri Lemonade, available at multiple bars throughout the arena.

Donnelly emphasizes that the new food options and partnerships aim to provide something memorable for every fan who walks through the doors, from the health-conscious to the die-hard sports-food enthusiasts. As fans flock to the arena, UBS’s culinary team remains focused on creating a vibrant, diverse dining experience that complements the thrill of the game.

“It’s all about enhancing the fan experience,” Donnelly said. “Whether they’re here for a hockey game or a concert, we want them to leave talking about the food just as much as the event itself.”