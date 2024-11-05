Quantcast
Politics
Suffolk

Rep. Andrew Garbarino Wins Third Term Over Lubin

By Posted on
Andrew Garbarino
L.-R.: Suffolk County GOP Chairman Jesse Garcia, U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Sayville) and U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Rocky Point). (Long Island Press photo)

U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Sayville) sailed to re-election to his third term representing New York State’s 2nd Congressional District on the South Shore of Suffolk County on Election Day.

Garbarino won 58% of the vote over Democratic challenger Rob Lubin, a Lindenhurst resident and founding CEO of online fashion retailer In-House, who had 41% with most election districts reporting Tuesday night, according to unofficial early tallies reported by the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

“We are gonna put this country back on the right track,” Garbarino told cheering supporters at the Suffolk Republican Committee’s election night watch party at Stereo Garden in Patchogue. 

Garbarino, a former state Assemblyman and small business owner, serves on the House Committee on Financial Services, House Committee on Homeland Security, and House Committee on Ethics.

Lubin conceded the race in a statement.

“I want to thank Congressman Garbarino for running a good race, and I congratulate him on his win,” Lubin stated. “Since Day One, my campaign has been about fighting for the hardworking people of Long Island’s South Shore and advocating affordable housing, healthcare, and public safety. While tonight’s result wasn’t what I hoped for, I am very proud of the campaign we ran.”

Garbarino’s re-election came as freshman U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota won a second term over Democratic challenger and former CNN broadcaster John Avlon in the 1st Congressional District on the East End.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, results were still uncertain for Long Island’s other two congressional races in Nassau County: U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) seeking re-election against Republican former state Assemblyman Michael J. LiPetri Jr. and freshman U.S. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park) facing a challenge from Democratic former Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen.

