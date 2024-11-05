Rag-A-Muffin Boulevard re-dedicated 50 years after debut

Town Supervisor Saladino presented the Rag-A-Muffin Blvd sign to the North Massapequa Fire Department. (Photo credit Town of Oyster Bay)

Kids at the annual Rag-A-Muffin Children’s Costume Parade in Massapequa were treated to a surprise when Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino presented a relic from the neighborhood’s past.

The original street sign for Ragamuffin Boulevard, which marked the parade route 50 years ago, was recently rediscovered by the Supervisor, who decided it was time to restore it to its former glory.

“Ragamuffin Boulevard,” the Supervisor said with a grin, holding up the street sign. “This very sign was made by my father when he served as a town councilman decades ago.”

The North Massapequa Fire Department, alongside Rag-A-Muffin kids in attendance, shook hands with the supervisor and thanked him for returning the sign to its home.