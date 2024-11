Former Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen declared victory against Republican U.S. Rep Anthony D’Esposito in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday night, giving Democrats a sweep of congressional seats in Nassau County.

The state Board of Elections showed Gillen defeated D’Esposito by 182,771 to 176,623 – less than 2 percentage points.

U.S Rep Tom Suozzi declared victory against Republican Mike LiPetri in the 3rd Congressional District at the Democratic watch party at the Garden City Hotel.