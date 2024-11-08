Angela Classi explores Greek goddess archetypes in art exhibit

Angela Classi, a local artist and former physical therapist, is showcasing her latest work in an exhibit at Heckscher Museum of Art, “Demeter in Central Park.” Inspired by the Greek goddess of harvest and motherhood, Classi’s piece is the first in a series that reimagines ancient Greek goddesses through the lens of modern women.

Classi’s painting of Demeter features a model set against the stark winter backdrop of Central Park, holding a pomegranate—a symbolic element central to the myth of Demeter and her daughter, Persephone.

“The pomegranate represents both life and death in Greek mythology, which felt fitting for a wintery Central Park scene,” Classi explained. “In the myth, Demeter embodies the power and nurturing side of nature. I wanted to give her a powerful, almost confrontational presence, as she looks directly at the viewer, inviting them to consider her story.”

“Demeter in Central Park” captures Classi’s journey into the art world, which began just a decade ago at the age of 50. Before painting, Classi spent her career as a physical therapist. Her transition to art followed years of pursuing various creative outlets, including dance and needlework.

“I started painting about 10 years ago and it just clicked,” she said. “I realized I’d found my tribe at the Roslyn School of Painting. There, we had this incredible environment where everyone, from teenagers to people in their 90s, shared a love for art. It’s one of the few places where age or skill level doesn’t matter; we all come together as artists.”

For Classi, her background in physical therapy has been an unexpected asset to her artwork.

“As a physical therapist, I was always studying posture and body language. That’s a skill that translated naturally to painting,” she said. “In art, I’m still observing the way people hold themselves, the emotions they convey through their bodies. It’s just a different medium to express what I see.”

“Demeter in Central Park” is not only a tribute to the goddess herself but also a celebration of New York City. Classi often incorporates urban settings into her work, allowing her to blend classical archetypes with the modern cityscape.

“I love New York City and the richness of its culture. All my works in this series will be set in New York,” she said, noting that her next project will feature Eos, the Greek goddess of dawn, captured in the early morning light of a subway station.

“I plan to have “Eros” illuminated by the light of an approaching train—it’s a symbol of new beginnings and resilience.”

Classi’s creative process for “Demeter” began with a portrait class at the Art Students League in Manhattan, where she met the model who would later become her muse.

“She had such a powerful presence,” Classi shared. “I was immediately drawn to her energy, and I thought she could embody Demeter’s strength and resilience perfectly. I’m not a professional photographer, but I staged a photo shoot in Central Park, where I captured her with a pomegranate in hand. That image served as the basis for my painting.”

Classi’s art journey began later in life, but she feels strongly that it’s never too late to explore new creative endeavors.

“If there’s a desire inside of you to try something new, that’s there for a reason,” she said. “I believe that somewhere within you, you can do it, even if it seems outside your usual path. I often tell this to my kids: the things we’re drawn to are worth exploring. They can open up new sides of ourselves.”

In addition to her creative pursuits, Classi is deeply involved in the local art community. She serves on the board of The Art Guild in Port Washington, where she finds inspiration and camaraderie among her fellow artists.

“The Art Guild has been such a supportive community,” she said. “It’s a place where artists of all ages and backgrounds can come together to share ideas and grow their skills.”

She is also an active member of the Women’s Club of Flower Hill, where she has hosted numerous events and supports local charities.

The “Demeter in Central Park” painting also showcases Classi’s dedication to combining traditional techniques with modern tools, as she incorporates digital imaging into her artistic process.

“I’m learning to use digital methods to help set up my images before I start painting,” she said. “For my upcoming Eos piece, I’m experimenting with digital tools to capture the movement and lighting I need for the subway scene.”

“Demeter in Central Park” is on display in the juried exhibition, “The Body Politic: Long Island Biennial,” at The Heckscher Museum of Art through Jan. 19 at The Heckscher Museum of Art (2 Prime Ave., in Huntington). Visit Heckscher.org for the full list of local artists and more details.