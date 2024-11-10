Going Places: Holiday Season Begins on Long Island With Opening of LuminoCity Lights Festival

By Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

There’s a singing chocolate ice cream cone. A chocolate covered strawberry ballerina. Cakey and the Fairy. Not to mention an Ice Palace with penguins, polar bears, seals. A Giant Christmas Tree and of course, Santa in a Sleigh – all created in lights. The holiday season has begun on Long Island with the opening of this year’s LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival at Eisenhower Park, on view through January 5, 2025.

“Chocolate Covered Strawberry Ballerina” by 8-year old Sophia Connors, and “A Singing Chocolate ice Cream Cone by six-year old Sia Raza are among the winning drawings at the Long Island Children’s Museum turned into lantern art for the LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

An annual holiday event since 2019, each year the theme changes. This year’s theme, “Sweet Dreams,” is featured in 50 attractions as you walk the winding paths through a truly enchanted forest.

“Ice Cream Cones” by 14-year old Mia Li; “Happy Happy Candy Bowl” by 8-year old Penelope Bridget Mansfield; and “Cakey and the Fairy” by 7-year old Riley Dishman are among the winning drawings at the Long Island Children’s Museum turned into lantern art for the LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

A highlight are the lantern art characters and creatures created from winning drawings of children as young as 6 years old, in collaboration with the Long Island Children’s Museum, where you see their actual drawing and how it has been manifested in stunning life-size lantern art light sculpture.

Paola A. Aguilar’s “Sweet Dreams” character, “Chocolate Chip”is turned into lantern art at LuminoCity’s Holiday Lights Festival enchants at Eisenhower Park, Long Island, through January 5 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Among them:

Chocolate Chip by Paola A. Aguilar, 15 years old

Cakey and the Fairy, by Riley Dishman, 7 years old.

Endless Sweets by Cameron Creighton, 8year’s old.

A Singing Chocolate ice Cream cone by Sia Raza, 6 years old.

Easter Bunny Ice Cream, by Michelle Aguilar, 10 years old.

Happy Happy Candy Bowl by Penelope Bridget Mansfield, 8 years old.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Ballerina by Sophia Connors, 8 years old.

Ice Cream Cones by Mia Li, 14 years old

Candy Land by Catherine Liu, 8 years old

Ice Cream Man, by Dominic Recher, 6 years old

LuminoCity’s Holiday Lights Festival enchants at Eisenhower Park, Long Island, through January 5 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

You wander through different scenes and settings with different themes. What is so impressive is the creativity and the artistry, the delicate precision and the exquisite quality and scale. There are nearly life-size deer, giraffes, lambs, then in another scene, wooly mammoths, saber tooth tigers, reindeer, and in another, cartoonish fantastical, fanciful and whimsical creatures.

LuminoCity’s Holiday Lights Festival enchants at Eisenhower Park, Long Island, through January 5 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

You walk through arches, portals, tunnels of light. You walk through the mouth of a giant hungry caterpillar whose eyelids open and close; another is a pergola of candy canes. You come upon a train going through a tunnel made of fairy lights (“It’s not about the destination. It’s about the journey,” a note reads.) It’s like finding yourself in a 3-D storybook.

LuminoCity’s Holiday Lights Festival enchants the forest at Eisenhower Park, Long Island, through January 5 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

There are hot air balloons, and holiday symbols of candy canes, snowmen, enormous Christmas trees, Santa on a sleigh – all in fairy lights.

Stunning nearly life-size animals animate this year’s LuminoCity’s Holiday Lights Festival at Eisenhower Park, Long Island, through January 5 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

And my favorite – which I purposely left for a dramatic climax to my walk (there are several ways to go) – an entire Ice Palace with penguins, polar bear, seals, and a moving winged horse (Pegasus) where I overhear a kid say, “Oh my god, this is the coolest thing in the world!”

The Ice Palace at this year’s LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival, themed “Sweet Dreams” © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

It’s a non-ending smile, one delight after another.

And you can’t but be impressed by the incredibly beautiful artistry. It’s breathtaking.

Each setting offers families amazing photo ops – and there are set ups, like a sleigh you can go in, and a bell in golden lights.

Penguins visit the Ice Palace at this year’s LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival, themed “Sweet Dreams” © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

There is a snack truck that offers all the fun snacks/indulgences you can think of hot dog ($5), hot chocolate, funnel cake, cotton candy, pretzel, popcorn, to match the dream of the festival.

Riley Dishman, 7 years old, poses with the lantern sculpture made from her drawing, “Cakey and the Fairy” at this year’s LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival, themed “Sweet Dreams” © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

It is truly marvelous to see how the children’s drawings, imagining a character from a “sweet dream” have been realized in these giant lanterns – a cup cake, candy bowl, ice cream man, “Reach for the Clouds”, an Easter Bunny Ice Cream.

This is the second year of the festival’s collaboration with the Long Island’s Children’s Museum – last year, the festival creator, Chen, also collaborated with the Long Island children’s Museum on themed drawings of Long island’s marine life that were brought to life in these lanterns (the museum will be opening a Long Island Marine Life exhibit in fall 2025).

Each year there are new lanterns and themes to entrance and delight.

LuminoCity Founder Xiaoyi Chen at this year’s Holiday Lights Festival at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, Long Island. The festival is on through January 5, 2025 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

“Sweet dreams theme is close to my heart,” LuminoCity Founder and Creator Xiaoyi Chen said at the ribbon-cutting. “I wanted to bring out the wonder we had as kids – the magic. Walking through, transports you back to the holidays with family. We aim to bring light and happiness to all who visit.” She added, “Long Island is our home, too.”

Deputy Director Chinese Consulate, NY, Lee, spoke of the festival as not just a celebration of lights, but of creativity, community spirit and Chinese cultural heritage and tradition. “It reminds us of the importance of honoring diverse traditions.”

LuminoCity Founder Xiaoyi Chen celebrates the opening of this year’s Holiday Lights Festival at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, Long Island, with Nassau County officials, Long Island Children’s Museum and children whose winning drawings were turned into lantern art for the festival. The festival is on through January 5, 2025 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Chen says that Chinese lantern art was an important part of the heritage and tradition in Zigong City where her family is from in China – “a small city in the southwest with a rich history and known as ‘Lantern City’” for its legendary fame in the art.

“When I was a kid, I enjoyed the art. The root of my creativity comes from there.” She was introduced to lantern art by her first drawing teacher. She has gone on to graduate Pratt Institute, in Visual Communication, and said that creating such big-scale art installations as she has done with LuminoCity “is the dream.”

Wooly mammoths and saber tooth tigers are among the animals inhabiting the forest at this year’s LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival at Eisenhower Park, Long Island through January 5 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

The region Chen came from is also famous for its dinosaur fossils, including feathered dinosaurs. Indeed, Zigong Dinosaur Museum, the first museum based almost entirely on dinosaurs in Asia when it was opened in 1987. claims the largest collection of dinosaur fossils in the world, covering 25,000 sq. meters – and was the inspiration for LuminoCity’s Dino Safari.

Symbols of the winter holidays enchant at this year’s LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival at Eisenhower Park, Long Island through January 5 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Each year, she chooses a different theme for the LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival. She chose this year’s theme, Sweet Dreams, “because when you celebrate with family, you always have sweets.” She wanted to trigger those sweet memories.

LuminoCity’s Holiday Lights Festival enchants Eisenhower Park, Long Island, through January 5 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Chen tells me it takes two months to design the lanterns, which are made of fabric and painted, three months to produce, and one month to install at the park; she has a production team of 50.

Stunning nearly life-size animals animate this year’s LuminoCity’s Holiday Lights Festival at Eisenhower Park, Long Island, through January 5 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

The setting within Eisenhower Park is particularly special. You not only have the lights, the imagery, the colors and shape, the animation, the sound and musical effects, you have the smell of pine trees and walk through this truly magical forest.

LuminoCity’s Holiday Lights Festival enchants Eisenhower Park, Long Island, through January 5 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

You really feel you have come to a winter wonderland, an enchanted forest, a magical place – and not just the kids.

LuminoCity’s Holiday Lights Festival enchants Eisenhower Park, Long Island, through January 5 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

LuminoCity, has a similar Holiday Lights Festival at Freehold Raceway Mall (3710 US-9, Freehold, NJ 07728, Nov. 15—Jan. 5), and also has Dino Safaris in Walt Whitman Mall, Huntington, as well as attractions in Orlando, Florida, and in Maryland and Georgia.

You can purchase tickets online, www.LuminoCityfestival.com (there may be discounts available), as well as at the entrance.

LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival, Eisenhower Park,Parking Lot 4, 1899 Park Blvd, East Meadow, NY 11554, www.LuminoCityfestival.com.

