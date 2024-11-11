Bayville students vote early before Nov. 5 election

Students Theodore Marks, left, and Matthew Marauli, right, go to the polls (Photos provided by the Locust Valley Central School District)

Bayville Primary School students went to the polls Nov. 4. Pre-K through second-graders selected the newest addition to the school’s fish tank.

Second grade teachers Jessica Coules, Carolyn Morales and Jennifer Pagan led students in research to chose an animal.

Students then created campaign slogans and made posters and videos to promote their nominee. Students created voting booths, ballots and ballot boxes for the election.

Pre-K through second graders, along with teachers and staff, voted on Nov. 4. The school cast ballots to chose between a Bolivian Ram Fish, a Mystery Snail and a Neon Tetra.

When students returned on Nov. 6, Bayville Primary Principal Ross Cohen announced the Neon Tetra fish won the election.

The school district said the activity helped students learn the impact of their choices on their community.

Students will vote to name the fish later this year.

Information provided by the Locust Valley Central School District