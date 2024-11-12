New NYCBS cancer care facility opens in Rockville Centre

A new location for New York Cancer and Blood Specialists, or NYCBS, has opened in Rockville Centre.

The New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) opened a new location on Nov. 11, the first of its kind in the Rockville Centre area.

Patients will no longer have to drive down Sunrise Highway to the Valley Stream location. The Rockville Centre site is 8,500 square feet dedicated to cancer treatment and care services like medical oncology and hematology, as well as clinical trial participation.

“Our mission is not only to provide the most advanced treatments, but also to offer a compassionate, supportive environment where patients and their families feel empowered,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “With the opening of our Rockville Centre location, we continue our dedication to transforming lives through innovative care, empathy, and hope.”

The new cancer center joins more than 30 sites around New York and is staffed by local cancer hematologists and oncologists, Drs. Nolyn Nyatanga, Adam Hines, Mark Grand (all three from the Valley Stream location) and Joshua Harris from the New Hyde Park center.

The new NYCBS location is at 50 North Park Ave., Rockville Centre, 11570. To schedule an appointment, call 516-336-5255. For more information, visit nycancer.com.