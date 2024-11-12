Spooky gyms at North Shore elementary schools

Sea Cliff students climb the rock wall in the Halloween-themed gymnasium (Photos provided by North Shore Central School District)

To coincide with Halloween the gymnasiums at all three North Shore Elementary Schools were turned into Spooky Gyms designed to engage students in a fun and enjoyable learning environment.

Kindergarten through fifth-grade students had participated in some of their favorite physical activities, including fishing for eyeballs, riding scooters into the haunted house, hanging from ropes over bones, bowling with pumpkins and climbing on the rock wall – to name a few.

The “Spooktacular” gyms focused on a variety of skills where students practiced their athletic skills, collaborated with peers, communicated to friends, experienced various spooky challenges, increased their level of performance and enhanced their problem-solving abilities.

Thank you to all the physical education teachers at Glen Head School, Glenwood Landing School and Sea Cliff School for engaging our students in a thrilling and challenging learning experience.

Shelly Newman is associated with the North Shore Central School District