2024 Long Island Power Women Honorees Celebrated

The 30th Power Women of Long Island event celebrated leadership, resilience, and community impact, bringing together influential voices and local changemakers for an inspiring evening of recognition and networking Nov. 13 at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

Honorees at the Schneps Media event described their path, whether in business or nonprofits, in stories of realized dreams and, often, shattered glass ceilings. They spoke, walked a red carpet and networked in an event that has become a Long Island tradition for honorees from many sectors of society.

Some arrived after launching businesses, while others are at the helm of companies with a long history, such as Merrill S. Zorn-Jensen, president and CEO of Zorn’s of Bethpage, leading a fourth-generation, family-owned business nearly 85 years old.

Some help lead huge institutions and nonprofits with financial power, while others’ power comes from the passion of its workers.

Dr. Maria P. Conzatti, Chief Administrative Officer and former Acting President at Nassau Community College, is a key official at an institution with a $187 million budget.

“The college is our local community college and we are here to help you,” Dr. Conzatti said, noting plans to launch four-year programs.

All honorees are success stories of people who often defied the odds, overcoming obstacles to break ground – and break glass.

“Each one of you has put a dent in that glass ceiling, making a tremendous contribution,” said Schneps Media President Vicki Schneps. “Relish your moment in the spotlight, because you have earned it.”

A 30-YEAR TRADITION

Schneps Media for 30 years has been creating a network of, and networking for, extraordinary women including entrepreneurs, executives and leaders of mission-driven nonprofits. At this celebration of professional and personal accomplishment, women were honored for accomplishment and contribution to the community.

“I’m passionate about women in power,” said News12 newscaster and event emcee Erin Colton. “I think we make more of a difference than anyone. There are special moments when we can be honored and share that honor.”

Honorees were celebrated in new and old ways, as Power Women Icons who had been named Power Women in the past. Power Women RISING were welcomed early in the upward trajectory of their careers. And new Power Women Long Island 2024 joined the community.

Long Island Contractors’ Association Chief Financial Officer Sheryl Buro talked about how in a predominantly male industry it was “great to be in a room full of powerful women.” And Elisabetta T. Coschignano, a member of Sahn Ward Braff Coschignano, said success only comes with effort.

“I know the hard work it takes,” she said. “There may be people jealous of where you are, but they’re definitely not jealous of how you got here.”

THE POWER OF PERSISTENCE

Success is often a struggle and never simple, and each honoree brought a different story, some spanning nations, many spanning years. Some pointed to people who, along the way, made a difference as mentors or by simply letting them excel.

Kerri Scanlon, Northwell Health senior vice president and president of Glen Cove, Plainview, and Syosset Hospitals, credited enlightened executives with providing the opportunity.

“Our CEO Michael Dowling has always been at the forefront of promoting women,” said Scanlon, who has worked for Northwell for 30 years. “It’s an honor to be among all of you. It’s a pleasure working for a health system that, I think, serves the community.”

Julia Krispeal, Real Estate Associate Broker at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, worked as a corporate and event planner for 20 years, before going into real estate, where she also excelled. “When people think you can’t get things done, you figure things out,” she noted, adding she did $90 million in sales in four years.

Women, however, increasingly are being recognized as wielding power, sitting in the CEO’s chair and recognizing the financial clout of female customers. Bethpage Federal Credit Union President and CEO Linda Armyn recently launched a marketing campaign called “Money like a woman” honoring “women’s financial strength.”

Honoree Katie Bielawski, Assistant Vice President of Community and Corporate Engagement at Bethpage Federal Credit Union, said the institution recognizes the financial force of women.

“We are empowering women financially,” she said. “You are the CEOs of the board room and the living room. Here’s to the power of women of today, tomorrow and in our future.”

MONEY AND MISSION

Honorees worked in law firms, accounting firms, healthcare, homecare and other fields, often touting purpose as well as profit. And some shifted from business to nonprofits, moved by a mission.

Carrie Aronson, Special Events Manager, Long Island, for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, made this her cause after her daughter’s death 15 years ago at age 14.

“I tried to figure out, what am I going to do to survive?” she said. “I decided to have purpose, saving lives.”

Many talked about their path, often blending their passion for a particular thing with a profession.

“It was a hobby that turned into more than what I expected,” said Jacqueline Wilson, owner and operator of Hauppauge-based Rejuv Aesthetics and Wellness Spa, which launched a year ago. “I started in one room, expanded to a 2,000-square-foot space with 10 employees.”

Other women talked about how they found a career and a cause in healthcare. Dr. Roxanne Carfora, owner of Ageless MD, started as an ER doctor before transitioning to family medicine and anti-aging.

“I advanced my career to disease prevention,” she said. “It really is my heart and soul.”

COMMUNITY

Schneps Media, publishers of the Long Island Press, Dan’s Papers, Manhasset Press, Roslyn News Times, Great Neck News Record, Port Washington News, Syosset Jericho Plainview Tribune and Noticia, united extraordinary women to connect, support one another, do business and build community.

“I am very honored to be a part of this wonderful event, because success belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams,” RISE Life Services Chief Operating Officer Jeanette Permenter said.

At every Power Woman event, Schneps Media raises money for a local cause through a raffle. For Power Women of Long Island, the evening’s raffle proceeds go to Riverhead-based nonprofit RISE Life Services, established in 1980 to assist the developmentally disabled.

RISE is committed to making life better, providing services to empower people of all abilities to “rise” to their full potential.

Business people often talked about commitment to community, as well as charity. Noreen Carro, president of LMN Printing of NY, a certified minority women-owned business in Valley Stream, said her company gives back half of profits to the community.

And Hayley Kelch, Director of Commercial Legal Services for PSEG Long Island, said she was proud to lead a team of attorneys that closes transactions to provide reliable power. She also gives her time to the community.

“I’m proud of my volunteer efforts,” Kelch added of volunteerism including local PTAs and Girl Scout troupes.

UNITED WE RISE

When women support women, amazing things happen was the message and the meaning of the evening. And some honorees spoke about how they helped others advance. Giovana Bracchi, executive director of La Fuerza Community Development Corp., said her group is dedicated to helping others succeed.

“We focus on minority and women owned businesses, entrepreneurs struggling to find resources,” Bracchi said. “We want to give them a head start. We provide microloans to those who can’t access capital.”

MaryAnne Hyland, PhD, Robert B. Willumstad School of Business at Adelphi University, talked about how her school provides internships and job shadowing.

“We like to bring organizations into our classes,” she said. “You can have students help with strategy, social media marketing.”

Schneps Media President Vicki Schneps noted the night honors individuals, as well as organizations. But she added those not there are key parts of each success.

“Everyone in this room understands you can be a leader, but without the best team, you can’t make it a success,” said Schneps, who launched her media company in a living room with “four children, a dream and a prayer.”

Chiren Curry, Co-founder of Economic Advancement Resources Network (EARN), said her group provides educational services, workforce readiness and other services. “I’m trying to be the change I wish to see in the world,” Curry said.

FACING THE FUTURE

Rising Star Arabella Moffit, who in eighth grade founded Sierra Hotel Hoodies, wore an example of her clothing.

“You’re definitely an inspiration for someone like me just getting started,” Moffit, who is 17, told the group at the event where Clare Gardner, a student at the Long Island Studio of Music, sang the national anthem.

Others talked about how persistence and passion can overcome obstacles. Lekeisha Hall, president and CEO of Excel Homecare, said she was an immigrant who lived her American dream.

“It’s a full circle moment for me to have come here in my late teens and to have accomplished something, that American dream that everyone wants to have,” Hall said, before lifting an imaginary glass. “Tonight, I don’t have a glass, but toast and cheers to every one of you.”

Linda Marra, managing director of Risk Strategies, who went into employee benefits at a young age, talked about the importance of finding your path.

“Women should go into employee benefits if they have a passion for people,” she said, noting her company two years ago was acquired by a company with 5,500 employees. “By doing that, they have offered us more resources.”

Carol O’Neil D’Amato, President and CEO of ALL DAZZLE, put it succinctly. Good leadership, she seemed to say, never goes out of style. And 30 years after this event first launched, it seemed the need for it, if anything, was greater than ever.

“Just like fashion and style, phenomenal women never go out of style,” D’Amato said. “They inspire others to be the greatest they can be.”

Power Women of Long Island Honorees include:

Saadet Akyuret, NY Turkish American Center

Anna Arrigo-Cortesiano, Salvatore’s of Elmont; New York City Public Schools

ICON: Jennifer Barsamian, Long Island Studio of Music

Katie Bielawski, Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Sheryl Buro, Long Island Contractors’ Association

Randell Bynum, Girl Scouts of Nassau County

Erika Calderon, Brinster & Bergman LLP

Shantay Carter, BSN, RN, Women of Integrity Inc.

Kim Ciesinki, ADR Law

Dr. Kimberly R. Cline, Long Island University

Erin Colton, News12 Long Island

Dr. Maria P. Conzatti, Nassau Community College

Elisabetta T. Coschignano, Sahn Ward Braff Coschignano PLLC

Chiren Curry, Economic Advancement Resources Network (EARN)

Carol D’Amato, ALL DAZZLE Smita Daniel, Child Care Council of Nassau, Inc.

Gina Farese, Marcor Construction, Marcor Solar, and MGM Construction Services

Jodi Fera, Moves & Motions School of Dance Clara Giustino, National Grid

Rozleen Giwani, CPA, Grassi

ICON: Carol Gomes, Stony Brook University Hospital Lekeisha Hall, Excel Homecare Inc.

ICON: Jodi S. Hoffman, Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman, LLP

MaryAnne Hyland, PhD, Robert B. Willumstad School of Business at Adelphi University

Hayley Kelch, PSEG

ICON: Donna-Marie Korth, Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman, LLP

Lynn Koufakis, Life’s WORC

ICON: Ruth B. Kraft, Esq., Partner & Chair of Labor & Employment

Julia Krispeal, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Samantha Lawson, YHP Cares

Diana Lillo, InspireDesign

ICON, Sabrina G. Lombardi, JD, Spectrum Vision Partners

Linda Marra, Risk Strategies

RISING: Arabella Moffit, Sierra Hotel Hoodies

Maureen Tara Nelson, MTN Matchmaking

Dr. Sherry Overholt, Queens College Aaron Copland School of Music

Jeanette Permenter, Rise Life Services

Deborah Rosenthal, Rosenthal, Attorneys at Law, P.C.

Yolanda Robano-Gross, Options for Community Living, Inc.

Monserrat Ruiz, Café Victoria

Megan C. Ryan, Esq., NuHealth/NUMC and A Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility

Kerri Scanlon, Northwell Health

RISING: Caroline Severino, Girl Scouts of Suffolk County

ICON: Stacey Sikes, Long Island Association

Rebecca Sklar, Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman, LLP

ICON: Jennifer Grimaldi Toohey, Co-Founder/Co-Owner, Long Island Studio of Music

