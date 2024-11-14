Holiday Gift Guide 2024: shop local

The holiday season is just about here, and with it comes the stress of figuring out the perfect presents for your loved ones. This holiday gift guide makes life just a bit easier — plus, all products are locally sourced.

1.) Holidays mean travel season for most of us and UPPAbaby makes the best accessories to that end if you’re traveling with wee ones in tow. From carry-all organizers and stroller baskets to adapters and protective bags, they make some truly awesome gifts and stocking stuffers (hello adulting…). Shop them – along with full-size items like bouncers and strollers at Bambi Baby Store (516 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville, bambibaby.com).

2.) We recently spotted Pepita & Me shopping in the retail section at a mommy and me space and our kids have been living in their beachwear ever since. You can shop the cult brand everywhere from Maisonette to Saks Fifth Avenue. While we love all of their vibrant prints and bright colors – key for keeping an eye out anywhere there’s water – it’s their sophisticated silhouettes and craftsmanship that have really won us over. Check them out at a long list of retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue (230 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station, saksfifthavenue.com).

3.) The cough, the cracking skin, the trouble breathing… It’s time to help your loved ones say bye-bye to all of those with the launch of Frenshe x Canopy. The two brands have partnered and are bringing Frenshe’s functional fragrances to the home via Canopy’s newly released Humidifier 2.0, which works with a no-mist technology. It’s also mold-inhibiting, effortless to clean and works as a night-light, white noise machine and, of course, aroma diffuser. Check it out at the Container Store (902 Old Country Rd., Garden City, containerstore.com).

4.) Here’s something that might save your marriage: iRobot’s just-launched Roomba Combo 10 Max. If you’re on a budget, choose one of their classic bagged cordless connected robotic vacuum and mop machines. It’s finally time to put an end to the fighting over all those dropped crumbs when eating or hair tumbleweeds left all over the home. Shop a selection IRL (in real life) at Costello’s Ace Hardware of Melville (720 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville, costellosace.com).

5.) If you know someone like us who can’t let go of summer (or their vino), consider the Wölffer x S’well, a water bottle featuring the famed Hamptons’ Wölffer’s Rosé bottle design. Check it out and keep your water – or rosé – nice and chill at Wölffer Estate Vineyard (139 Sagg Rd., Sagaponack, wolffer.com).

6.) Whether you’re a foodie or a pragmatist in the kitchen, you’ll appreciate Gourmia’s wide-ranging kitchen appliances. Personally, we’re partial to their unique smokeless indoor grill and air fryer combos — so unique and versatile! You can shop their products across Long Island at stores like Meijer (415 Crossways Park Dr., Woodbury, meijer.com).

7.) What would the holidays be without at least one advent calendar? We love Sabon’s because it’s actually totally filler-free and comes with a whopping $381 worth of products for only $169. Plus, it’s ready to gift with cute packaging. You can check out the brand and a long list of other ready-to-gift options at Ulta Levittown (3377 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown, ulta.com).

8.) Whether you’re looking for a travel system, car seat, or stroller, Britax has you covered. We’re totally obsessed with their new Poplar S Car Seat because it has a slim design while maintaining a spacious and comfortable interior. Plus, it goes without saying that, like all the brand’s products, it’s top-of-the-line when it comes to quality and safety. Check out this model and many more at at ANB Baby (1168 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh, anbbaby.com)

9.) Babies “R” Us is making a big comeback on Long Island (nine stores!) thanks to Kohl’s and their selection is awe-inspiringly well curated. We were blown away when we toured one of their recently opened spaces. Not only will you get to shop a well-curated selection so you can swiftly get what you need, you’ll be able to touch and feel to get a sense of how the products actually work.

Plus, while they have staff on hand to help with purchases, each item is clearly marked with key information. We were thrilled to see brands like Chicco on display as they make our favorite playard, the Alfa Lite Lightweight Travel Playard, which can even be used in place of a crib for those living in tight quarters. Among the locations opening are the ones at 2040 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore, and 5000 Nesconset Hwy., East Setauket, kohls.com).

10.) When it comes to shopping for food locally whether you’re near or far from your Long Island home base, there’s no better place than Goldbelly. They’re our go-to for when we need a taste of home and on the top of our list very often is Mother Kelly’s — home of the if you know, you know (IYKYK) legendary Long Island creamed spinach pizza. Shop it at Goldbelly or IRL at their original spot opened way back in 1969 (171 Maple Ave., Rockville Centre, motherkellysli.com).

11.) Whether you’re shopping for a holiday party dress for yourself or looking to buy a loved one a forever investment piece, you know you’ll find the perfect pick at fashion mecca Hirshleifers. Currently we’re drooling over their selection of Loewe Pebble Bucket Bags (2080 Northern Blvd,, Manhasset, hirshleifers.com).

12.) Believe it or not, these boots were made for walking! Check them out along with a selection of other beautiful styles at Fendi Manhasset (2110 B Northern Blvd. 11030, Manhasset, fendi.com).

There you have it! Your holiday gift guide takes the stress out of shopping.