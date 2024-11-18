Navigating Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday remain two of the most highly anticipated shopping events of the year, offering steep discounts and deals across virtually every retail category. Navigating the frenzy requires preparation, strategy and vigilance to ensure you get the best deals without overspending or falling victim to scams.

Here are expert tips to help shoppers make the most of the holiday sales season, both in stores and online.

Set a budget and stick to it

One of the biggest mistakes shoppers make during Black Friday and Cyber Monday is overspending. With enticing deals everywhere, it’s easy to lose track of your spending.

Before the sales begin, decide how much you can afford to spend and create a list of must-have items. This will help you stay focused and avoid impulse purchases that can quickly add up.

Consider using a dedicated payment method, such as a prepaid card or a separate account, to prevent overspending.

Research deals ahead of time

Retailers often release their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in advance, allowing shoppers to plan their purchases. Websites, apps and social media platforms can be valuable tools for comparing prices and identifying the best discounts.

Many retailers publish ad scans and online previews weeks ahead of the sales. Take advantage of this information to map out which stores you’ll visit or where to focus your online shopping.

Price-tracking tools like CamelCamelCamel, Honey or Rakuten can also help monitor price changes and ensure discounts are genuine.

Prioritize big-ticket items

Black Friday is an excellent time to score deals on big-ticket items such as electronics, appliances, and furniture. According to retail experts, these categories often feature the deepest discounts.

If you’re in the market for a TV, laptop or smartphone, Black Friday is the time to buy. For smaller items like clothing or home goods, you may find comparable deals throughout the holiday season.

Cyber Monday, on the other hand, tends to focus more on tech, beauty and online-exclusive discounts, making it ideal for those who prefer shopping from home.

Shop early for limited-stock items

Popular products often sell out quickly, especially highly anticipated items like gaming consoles or brand-new tech gadgets. For these, plan to shop as early as possible—many stores now start Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving or earlier.

Set alarms for when deals go live and have your payment information ready to go. If shopping online, add items to your cart ahead of time to expedite the checkout process.

Use apps and loyalty programs

Many retailers offer additional savings to customers who download their apps or join their loyalty programs. These perks can include early access to sales, exclusive discounts or rewards points that can be redeemed later.

Apps are particularly useful for navigating in-store deals, as they often include maps or deal locators. Loyalty programs can provide extra savings or even free shipping on Cyber Monday.

Beware of scams and fake deals

The rise of online shopping during Black Friday and Cyber Monday has also led to an increase in scams. Be cautious of too-good-to-be-true deals or unfamiliar websites.

Stick to reputable retailers and avoid clicking on links from unsolicited emails or ads. If you’re unsure about a website’s legitimacy, look for customer reviews or use online tools to verify its safety.

Use secure payment methods, such as credit cards or digital wallets, to add an extra layer of protection.

Compare prices and check return policies

Not all discounts are created equal. Before making a purchase, compare prices across multiple retailers to ensure you’re getting the best deal. Many stores also offer price matching during the holiday season, which can save you time and effort.

Keep in mind that some Black Friday deals are final sale. Always check the return policy, especially for electronics or large items, in case you need to make an exchange or return.

Take advantage of bundles and free shipping

Bundles and free shipping can add extra value to your purchases. Many retailers offer free shipping for Cyber Monday or include bonus items with certain purchases.

Bundling items—like buying a laptop with accessories—can save you more than buying items individually.

If a store doesn’t offer free shipping, consider consolidating your purchases to avoid multiple shipping fees or look for in-store pickup options to save money.

Don’t forget small businesses

While major retailers dominate Black Friday, small businesses often participate in Cyber Monday or Small Business Saturday, offering unique items and personalized deals.

Supporting small businesses is a great way to find one-of-a-kind gifts and contribute to your local economy.

Keep an eye on post-holiday sales

If you miss out on a deal, don’t panic. Many retailers extend their discounts throughout the week or offer similar prices during end-of-year clearance sales.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just the beginning of the holiday shopping season. If you’re patient, you can still find great deals later.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday present incredible opportunities for shoppers, but preparation is key. By setting a budget, researching deals and staying vigilant, you can snag the best discounts while avoiding common pitfalls.