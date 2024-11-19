Wonderland dining experience hopes to bring winter business to Long Beach

Wonderland: Journey to the North Pole is an interactive dining experience that gives guests a festive dose of Christmas magic.

The Ugly Duckling in Long Beach has undergone a transformation from classic bar and restaurant to festive winter wonderland just in time for the holidays.

Beginning November 21 and continuing through the winter months, guests will be able to secure a reservation with Wonderland: A Journey to the North Pole, an interactive dining experience. Visitors can “ooh” and “ahh” at the jolly displays, from a virtual train ride through snowy landscapes to a merry Victorian main street.

Candy cane lamp posts flank the tables, and glittery snowflakes dangle from above. The walls and windows have been converted to images of life-like candy shops and toy stores, while frosty wreaths and garlands trail the edges of the room.

An elevated platform features a life-size elf, complete with spectacles and that famous Naughty or Nice list. Behind the bar, a wall of screens show Santa puttering around his workshop for some immersive Christmas fun.

The renovation began in mid-October, at which point the Ugly Duckling shut down regular business. Starting from owner Max Feinberg’s doodles, the North Pole-esque constructions were brought to life by Long Island artist Craig Banks over the past three weeks.

“It’s rewarding,” Feinberg said. “It’s nice to see it come together.”

It’s only the latest pop-up at the Ugly Duckling, which saw great success with a Taylor Swift-themed dining experience last December. These sort of events, Feinberg said, keep people coming to Long Beach year-round.

“This is a summer seasonal place, so it’s tough to generate revenue when it’s not the summer,” said Feinberg. “It’s how we get through months that would otherwise be largely desolate down here.”

But it’s not just Long Islanders who are paying a visit.

“With the pop-up we did for Taylor Swift, we had people come from Ohio, Pennsylvania, all the way out in Riverhead, North Fork, Jersey,” said Tommy Provine, general manager of Borrelli’s Taproom across the street, who partnered with Feinberg again this year. “We’re kind of anticipating the same thing here with this.”

The $40 ticket comes with a choice of entree and dessert, with additional drinks and sides available to add on arrival. Themed drinks include the Campfire Mule, a holiday take on a Moscow Mule complete with a toasted marshmallow garnish. While drinks and desserts stay true to the restaurant’s wonderland motif, the dinner menu is standard for the Ugly Duckling.

“Because we have so many young children, and because it’s such a diverse crowd in terms of taste buds and allergies and everything else […] it’s your basic restaurant food,” said Feinberg. “If they’re gluten-free, they’re vegan, we’ve got something for everybody.”

The 90-minute Dining Experience reservation is available Thursdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.. Holiday Movie Trivia runs on Thursdays at 7 p.m. and lasts two hours.

Wonderland: A Journey To The North Pole is located at 906 W. Beech St., Long Beach. Visit PopstarPopUp.com for more information.