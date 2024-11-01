The holiday season has officially begun.

The pop-up restaurant Wonderland: A Journey To The North Pole is bringing a dose of holiday spirit to Long Beach. The restaurant’s array of animatronics, immersive music, videos, décor and photo ops truly earns its “Wonderland” title.

Upon arrival, diners will enter the Wonderland train station and take a virtual ride From Long Island to the North Pole, the epicenter of the winter wonderland. Windows display passengers carrying suitcases, and the train doors open and close. Is it clever engineering, or holiday magic?

Once inside, guests will stroll through a scenic 3D Main Street inspired by a Dickens Victorian village. The brick-built toy stores with motorized toy factory elements and the candy shop storefronts are all replete with snow resting atop the rooflines.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get more festive, the dining room will include the walls of a life-size gingerbread house where guests will enjoy seasonal and creative food and drinks.

The Dinner experience is offered Friday through Sunday; each ticket includes a 90-minute reservation, with a choice of entree and dessert ($40 per person). The Weekend Brunch experience is served Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Each ticket includes a 90-minute reservation, with a choice of an entrée and unlimited mimosas ($50 per person).

A weekly Christmas Movie Trivia night will dazzle guests on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Trivia night includes a two-hour seating, main dish, dessert and a cocktail — plus, a chance to win prizes! ($50 per person).

Vegan/vegetarian and kid-friendly options are available for each seating, as well as additional beverages and sides.

Wonderland: A Journey To The North Pole is located at 906 W. Beech St., Long Beach. Pre-paid tickets for each experience are required via OpenTable. Visit PopstarPopUp.com for more information.