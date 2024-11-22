Choosing a potted Christmas tree: a sustainable and sentimental holiday option

With the holiday season upon us, many people are considering alternatives to traditional cut Christmas trees. For those looking to celebrate in a more eco-friendly or sentimental way, potted Christmas trees offer a unique option. These living evergreens can be enjoyed indoors for the holidays and then planted outdoors, giving them a new life as part of your landscaping.

Gary Grossman, manager at Christmas Tree Nursery Farm in Oceanside, explains that potted Christmas trees have grown in popularity over the years.

“A lot of people are looking for ways to make their holiday traditions more meaningful or sustainable,” he said. “Potted trees give you the chance to enjoy your Christmas tree now and keep it growing for years to come.”

What are potted Christmas trees?

Unlike traditional cut trees, potted Christmas trees are live evergreens planted in containers. While they may not be the exact species of cut trees typically associated with Christmas—like Fraser firs or Douglas firs—they include beautiful alternatives such as blue spruce or other hardy evergreens.

“Most of the cut trees we sell come from mountainous regions, where they’re grown specifically to be harvested,” Grossman explained. “Potted trees are a little different—they’re grown in containers and are often a different species, but they can still work beautifully as Christmas trees.”

At Christmas Tree Nursery Farm, options range in height to accommodate different spaces, from small tabletop varieties to larger trees that can reach several feet tall.

A dual-purpose holiday tree

One of the main advantages of a potted Christmas tree is its versatility. These trees are perfect for families who want to commemorate a special milestone, such as the birth of a child, by planting the tree after the holidays.

“Sometimes people want to do landscaping with a purpose,” Grossman said. “They’ll use the tree for Christmas and then afterward, they’ll plant it outside. It’s a great way to create a living memory of the year.”

Grossman shared that many customers choose to plant their trees to mark significant events or anniversaries.

“It’s a lovely idea. You can look at that tree years later and remember, ‘That was the Christmas we celebrated our baby’s first holiday,’ or something similar,” he said.

Caring for your potted tree

While potted trees offer several advantages, they require some care to thrive. Keeping the tree indoors for too long can stress it, so it’s important to plan for its eventual move outdoors.

Grossman recommends keeping the tree indoors for no more than 10 to 14 days.

“You want to keep it in a cool spot away from heat sources like radiators or fireplaces,” he advised. “Make sure the soil stays moist, but not waterlogged.”

He also noted that potted trees are still living plants and need ongoing attention.

“It’s not as simple as a cut tree that you can just toss after the season,” he said. “You’re committing to keeping it alive, whether that means caring for it in its pot for a while or planting it in your yard.”

Things to consider

When deciding whether a potted Christmas tree is right for you, consider your long-term plans and the space available in your yard. Not all evergreen species are suited to every climate or soil type, so it’s essential to research what will thrive in your area.

Additionally, potted trees are often smaller than traditional cut trees. For those used to large, sprawling Christmas trees, this may require an adjustment.

“The smaller size can actually be a plus,” Grossman said. “Especially for people in apartments or those who want a tree that’s easier to manage.”

Making the switch

For those new to the idea of potted Christmas trees, Grossman encourages giving it a try.

“It’s a little different, but it can be really rewarding,” he said. “You’re not just buying a tree for one season—you’re investing in something that can grow and be part of your life for years.”

Christmas Tree Nursery Farm, located at 399 Atlantic Ave. in Oceanside, has been serving the community for more than 20 years. Grossman, who has worked with plants for a decade, is happy to help customers find the perfect potted tree for their needs.

“If you’re not sure where to start, just come in and ask,” he said. “We can help you choose a tree that fits your space and your plans for after the holidays.”

For more information, visit aplantdepot.com or call 516-543-7240.