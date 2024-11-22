The allure of winter reading

As the winter chill sets in and daylight hours grow shorter, many people turn to the comforting escape of a good book. Winter offers the perfect setting for curling up with a warm drink and immersing oneself in a captivating story. Whether it’s a thrilling mystery, an inspiring memoir or a timeless classic, reading in winter creates a special experience.
The colder months naturally encourage indoor activities and few things provide as much solace as getting lost in the pages of a book. The quiet solitude of winter fosters a sense of coziness, allowing readers to slow down and focus on the written word. The lack of distractions and the warmth of a blanket or fireplace make it easy to lose track of time as stories unfold.
Winter reading also provides an opportunity for self-reflection, as the season’s stillness invites readers to pause and explore new ideas. Whether for relaxation or personal growth, winter reading offers a refuge from the hustle and bustle, creating a sense of peace in an otherwise busy world.
Here’s what’s currently trending now in new books, according to Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Nassau Library System:
- “We Who Wrestle with God: Perceptions of the Divine” by Jordan B. Peterson
- “Cher: The Memoir: Part One of a Two-Part Memoir from the Iconic Artist and Actor” by Cher
- “The Housemaid’s Wedding” by Freida McFadden
- “A Certain Idea of America: Selected Writings” by Peggy Noonan
- “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About” by Mel Robbins
- “There’s Treasure Inside” by Jon Collins-Black
- “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
- “Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy: A Cookbook” by Tieghan Gerard
- “Now or Never” (Stephanie Plum series) by Janet Evanovich
- “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon
- “The Mirror” (part of The Lost Bride Trilogy, Book 2) by Nora Roberts
- “Never Flinch” by Stephen King
- “Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen” by Martha Stewart
- “Not Too Sweet: 100 Dessert Recipes for Those Who Want More with Just a Little Less” by Jessica Seinfeld
- “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros
- “Don’t Believe Everything You Think: Why Your Thinking Is The Beginning & End Of Suffering” by Joseph Nguyen
- “Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative” by Keke Palmer
- “The House of Cross” (Alex Cross series, 30) by James Patterson
- “The Grey Wolf” (Chief Inspector Gamache series, 19) by Louise Penny
- “The City and Its Uncertain Walls” by Haruki Murakami