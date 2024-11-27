Four historic homes in Floral Park sell in late November

Four homes in Floral Park recently sold, each offering unique features and historical charm. The properties sold between Nov. 22 and 26 and range from classic Colonials to vintage Victorians, all located in the sought-after village renowned for its community atmosphere and proximity to New York City.

One standout is a Colonial-style home at 193 Lowell Ave., built in 1922, which sold for $765,000. This spacious home features three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a finished basement. It includes a charming study, a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen. The home boasts hardwood and carpet flooring, and a pull-down attic for additional storage.

Conveniently located near shops, transportation and highways, it offers the perfect blend of vintage appeal and modern functionality.

Another Colonial at 22 Locust St., built in 1923, sold for $730,000. This home also features three bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1,419 square feet of living space.

Highlights include a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room with sliders to a deck and an eat-in kitchen. The property has a walk-up attic, perfect for extra storage and a detached garage. Located near the LIRR and local schools, this home offers an ideal location for commuters.

A larger home at 299 Carnation Ave., a 2,044-square-foot Tudor, sold for $855,000. Built in 1926, it has been meticulously maintained and offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace.

The renovated eat-in kitchen includes new appliances and a cozy breakfast nook. The finished attic adds valuable bonus space, while the semi-finished basement provides a potential entertainment area. The private backyard and lovely patio are perfect for gatherings. This home is also near Floral Park’s shops, schools and LIRR.

Finally, a 1912 Victorian at 67 Plainfield Ave. sold for $845,000. This charming home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 1,774 square feet of space. A cozy living room with a pellet stove leads into the formal dining room, which includes a first-floor laundry/pantry. The eat-in kitchen is modernized with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

A gas fireplace in the den and a mudroom add to the home’s appeal. The finished basement includes additional storage, a full bath and utilities. This home offers vintage character combined with modern amenities and is part of the Floral Park-Bellerose School District.

These four homes showcase the charm of Floral Park, where vintage style meets contemporary living, providing ample space for families in a prime location.

–Compiled by Christy Hinko with listing details and photos courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS.