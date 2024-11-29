Ho-Ho-Hold the alcohol: non-alcoholic beverages lead holiday trends

The non-alcoholic beverage industry is experiencing unprecedented growth and holiday drinkers have no shortage of festive options this season. Amid this booming market, one brand is spreading holiday cheer with its uniquely seasonal offering: Santa Clausthaler, a non-alcoholic beer crafted with cranberry and cinnamon.

Dave Deuser, chief marketing and sales officer for the Radeberger Gruppe USA, the company behind Clausthaler, shared insights into the industry’s remarkable evolution and the growing appeal of non-alcoholic beverages.

A surge in popularity

The non-alcoholic beverage sector, particularly beer, has shifted from being a niche market to a major player in the beverage industry.

“Over the last 35 years or so, the NA beer category was more of a functional drink,” Deuser explained. “It was often chosen by women who were pregnant or people avoiding alcohol for medical reasons. Now, it’s a lifestyle choice embraced by Gen Z, Millennials and even young families.”

The numbers back up this cultural shift.

“The category is up approximately 35 percent this year,” Deuser noted. “Our brand, which has been a cornerstone in the category since 1979, is seeing two percent growth in U.S. food sales and five percent in liquor sales year to date. Those might sound modest, but for a legacy brand with national distribution, it’s a significant leap.”

As more breweries enter the non-alcoholic market, consumers are embracing a wide variety of styles, from IPAs to lagers. This increased diversity is helping reshape perceptions of what non-alcoholic beer can be.

Holiday cheer in a bottle

Among the many new and innovative products, Santa Clausthaler has carved out a unique space. Released three years ago as a limited seasonal offering, this festive brew blends the classic Clausthaler lager with cranberry juice and a hint of cinnamon.

“It’s a non-alcoholic beer designed specifically for the holiday season,” said Deuser. “The mix of cranberry and cinnamon makes it warm and toasty—perfect for holiday gatherings.”

Santa Clausthaler has grown steadily in popularity since its launch, with demand increasing each year.

“The production keeps going up, but it’s still limited,” Deuser said. “It’s caught on as a special, exclusive holiday tradition for people looking to enjoy the festivities without alcohol.”

The science behind the taste

One of the challenges for non-alcoholic beer is delivering a flavor profile that rivals traditional beer.

“We use a method called arrested fermentation, which stops the fermentation process before alcohol develops, Deuser said, breaking down the brewing process that gives Clausthaler its edge. “This preserves the hops and malty flavors, giving our beers a taste that’s remarkably close to their alcoholic counterparts.”

Other breweries use methods such as heating to boil alcohol out of the beer, which can dilute the flavor. According to Deuser, Clausthaler’s approach is what sets it apart.

“If I poured our IPA or lager into a glass, most people couldn’t tell it’s non-alcoholic,” he said.

Santa Clausthaler follows the same principles, ensuring that holiday drinkers get a full-flavored beer experience—without the alcohol.

A lifestyle, not a compromise

For many, non-alcoholic beer is no longer just a substitute but a choice that aligns with their lifestyle. With growing interest in health-conscious drinking, low-sugar options and vegan products, Clausthaler has adapted to meet these demands.

“Our IPA is not only true to style, with 40 IBUs [International Bitterness Units], but also very low in sugar thanks to our brewing process,” Deuser said. “Our new packaging launching in March will call this out as sugar-free, which is a big draw for keto and paleo followers, as well as diabetics.”

The brand’s commitment to health-conscious innovation doesn’t stop there. Clausthaler beers are also vegan, a point that resonates with an increasingly eco-conscious consumer base.

A bright future

As the non-alcoholic beer market continues evolving, the consumer’s curiosity drives innovation. Seasonal and specialty offerings like Santa Clausthaler tap into trends for exclusivity and novelty, making non-alcoholic beverages more appealing than ever.

“People love the idea of something limited and seasonal,” Deuser said. “It creates excitement and keeps them coming back year after year.”

With its festive flavor, Santa Clausthaler is not just a beverage—it’s a holiday tradition in the making. As the non-alcoholic beverage industry continues to grow, brands like Clausthaler are leading the charge, proving that you don’t need alcohol to toast the season in style.

So, whether you’re on the “nice” list or simply looking to enjoy the holidays without the buzz, Santa Clausthaler is here to bring a little extra cheer. Cheers to that!