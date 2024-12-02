No Spin Zone: The folks who saved America

Having traveled to 86 countries, I believe the United States is, indeed, the land of opportunity. By A LOT, as Donald Trump might say.

Many people on Earth agree. Millions are trying to get here. No one is sneaking into Russia, China or even Mexico for that matter. The pathway to success is “El Norte.”

It’s all about the long and winding road to personal freedom and economic success. We have that lane here. But it is being threatened by the far left, which believes that life outcomes must be dictated by a central government.

More than 74 million people voted for Kamala Harris, a politician who joined with socialist Bernie Sanders in an effort to allow the federal government to run America’s health care system. Do you think those voters have any idea what kind of medical chaos would rise from bureaucrats making healthcare decisions for them?

No, they don’t.

Canada has just 41 million citizens and its Ottawa-based healthcare system is plagued by enormous wait times as well as incompetent management. We have 330 million citizens down here. Math is instructive.

The truth is most Americans are clueless when it comes to understanding that the more a citizen depends on government, the less freedom that person actually has. I don’t want to live in a country where pinheads dictate and impose an ideologically driven lifestyle on me and my family.

Benjamin Franklin didn’t want that either and cajoled his compatriots into constructing a constitution that promotes self-reliance, achievement and individualism. Today, the progressive movement seeks to deconstruct Franklin’s vision.

The 77 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump stopped the far-left zealots cold. Harris, Biden, Pelosi, the corporate TV media, Hollywood, and the newspaper industry were all badly battered by the election outcome. Recovery is doubtful. Good.

The strength of America is not government but strong, well-intentioned individuals. President Biden will go down in history as a weak leader whose only problem-solving solution was massive spending and imposing onerous regulations and taxation. That equation spiked consumer prices, leading to the collapse of the Democratic Party.

Had she been elected; Vice President Harris would have been worse.

Finally, there is an arrogance to the progressive movement that is simply appalling. To have Hollywood nitwits tell the foreign press that Trump supporters are idiots is beyond the pale. I voted for Trump and can tell you there is not one entertainer in this country, not one, who could best me in a political debate.

The offer is on the table.

So, this Thanksgiving I said a prayer of gratitude for voters who have saved the country from massive dysfunction and equity-driven unfairness. You guys stopped the madness.

And I thank God you did.