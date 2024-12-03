The magic of holiday dining

The holidays bring a special warmth to homes and restaurants, with dining rooms transformed into festive havens where seasonal décor enhances the shared experience of a meal. The twinkling lights, glittering ornaments and the comforting scent of pine or cinnamon evoke fond memories and deep-rooted traditions that make holiday dining unique.

For many, the nostalgia begins with childhood memories of dining rooms adorned with carefully hung garlands, wreaths and centerpieces. Tables laden with roasted turkey, glazed ham and an array of family recipes—passed down through generations—capture the essence of holiday feasts. The crackling of a fireplace or soft holiday music in the background set the stage for a celebration of togetherness, which goes beyond the food itself.

Restaurants also harness this holiday spirit, draping tables with red and green linens, placing tiny evergreen trees as centerpieces and hanging strands of fairy lights that sparkle in the glow of chandeliers. These details invite patrons to pause and reflect, reminding them of past dinners and special moments shared with loved ones. A dining experience enhanced by holiday decorations can transport guests to a simpler, more heartfelt time.

Here are some of the local dining destinations that are notably decorated for the holidays. Reservations are recommended, particularly for holiday dining through the new year.

The Milleridge Inn at 585 N. Broadway in Jericho; visit milleridgeinn.com or call 516-931-2201

Uncle Bacala's at 2370 Jericho Tpke. in Garden City Park; visit www.unclebacala.com or call 516-739-0505

The Davenport Press at 70 Main St., in Mineola; visit www.davenportpress.com or call 516-248-8300

Embassy Diner at 4280 Hempstead Tpke, in Bethpage; visit www.embassydiner.com or call 516-796-1132

Eric's Italian Bistro at 70 E. Old Country Rd., in Mineola; visit www.ericsbistro.com or call 516-280-5675