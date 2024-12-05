Floral Park-Bellerose School elects 2024-25 Student Council officers

Floral Park-Bellerose School’s Student Council officers, from left, Joey Tricamo, Jayden Jean-Paul, Shane Galla and Nicolas Vargas (Photo courtesy of the Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District)

Floral Park-Bellerose School students have spoken. The results are in for the Student Council officers for the 2024-25 school year — President Joey Tricamo, Vice President Nicolas Vargas, Secretary Jayden Jean-Paul and Treasurer Shane Galla.

The school hosted an election assembly in November, inviting students in grades 4-6 to meet the interested candidates and listen to their speeches. Following the assembly, the students cast their votes for the four leadership positions.

This year, Student Council advisers are teachers Mara Hornstein and Keisha Persaud.