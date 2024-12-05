Manhasset Public Schools announces fall 2025 kindergarten registration for Munsey Park and Shelter Rock Schools

Parents of children who will be five years old on or before Dec. 1, 2025 and who live within the boundaries of the Manhasset Public Schools, may register their children with the Central Registration Office located at the Manhasset Secondary School, 200

Memorial Place, Manhasset, NY 11030.

It is necessary to make an appointment to pick up a registration packet in the month of December 2024. Please call 516-267-7777 as soon as possible to schedule this appointment.

When you pick up the registration packet you will be asked to make an appointment to return the packet in January 2025.

It is very important for placement that all kindergarten registrations are processed as early as possible so that the school district may get an accurate projection of the enrollment for the incoming Kindergarten classes.

If you require translation services assistance to receive the registration packet, please advise the Central Registration Office at the time you schedule your appointment.