Town opens winter fitness class registration

The Town of Oyster Bay announced that registration opened for co-ed fitness classes at the Hicksville Athletic Center.
Classes will begin in January and will run for 10 weeks.
“The Town’s popular co-ed recreational programs provide a great outlet for our residents to exercise and stay in shape while making new friends,” said Councilwoman Laura Maier in a release.
“These fun classes offer an opportunity to stay physically active, creating an optimal environment for fitness and forging new friendships,” she said.
This winter, residents can participate in a variety of fitness classes that will be held at the Hicksville Athletic Center:
- Ballroom Dancing: Saturdays, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., beginning Jan. 11th
- Cardio Kick-Boxing: Thursdays, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 9th
- Pilates: Mondays, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., beginning Jan. 6th
- Yoga:
- Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., beginning Jan. 11
- Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., beginning Jan. 5
- Tuesdays from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., beginning Jan. 7
- Thursdays from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., beginning Jan. 9
- Zumba:
- Mondays from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., beginning Jan. 6
- Wednesdays from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 8
Registration is available online by visiting oysterbaytown.com/sports.
Residents must upload proof of residency, including a tax or utility bill, and a valid identification card such as a driver’s license.
Non-residents may register at a slightly higher fee. Mats will not be provided, patrons must bring their own mats to Yoga and Pilates.
The schedule is subject to change. If a session is cancelled, make-up day(s) will be attempted.
For more information call (516) 797-7945 or email tobparks@oysterbay-ny.gov