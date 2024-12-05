Town opens winter fitness class registration

Town co-ed fitness classes are scheduled to begin in January (Photo provided by the Long Island Press media archive)

The Town of Oyster Bay announced that registration opened for co-ed fitness classes at the Hicksville Athletic Center.

Classes will begin in January and will run for 10 weeks.

“The Town’s popular co-ed recreational programs provide a great outlet for our residents to exercise and stay in shape while making new friends,” said Councilwoman Laura Maier in a release.

“These fun classes offer an opportunity to stay physically active, creating an optimal environment for fitness and forging new friendships,” she said.

This winter, residents can participate in a variety of fitness classes that will be held at the Hicksville Athletic Center:

Ballroom Dancing: Saturdays, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., beginning Jan. 11th

Cardio Kick-Boxing: Thursdays, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 9th

Pilates: Mondays, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., beginning Jan. 6th

Yoga: Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., beginning Jan. 11 Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., beginning Jan. 5 Tuesdays from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., beginning Jan. 7 Thursdays from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., beginning Jan. 9

Zumba: Mondays from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., beginning Jan. 6 Wednesdays from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 8



Registration is available online by visiting oysterbaytown.com/sports.

Residents must upload proof of residency, including a tax or utility bill, and a valid identification card such as a driver’s license.

Non-residents may register at a slightly higher fee. Mats will not be provided, patrons must bring their own mats to Yoga and Pilates.

The schedule is subject to change. If a session is cancelled, make-up day(s) will be attempted.

For more information call (516) 797-7945 or email tobparks@oysterbay-ny.gov