Variety Children’s Learning Center receives 100 new winter coats donated by Kids Helping Kids

Variety Children’s Learning Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the development, education, and inclusion of children with differing abilities, recently received a donation of 100 brand new winter coats. The contribution, made by kids Helping Kids, an Old Bethpage nonprofit that provides winter coats to children across Nassau and Suffolk counties, will be distributed to children and families facing economic struggles.

“We are grateful to Kids Helping Kids and the Eslick family for their ongoing generosity and caring for our families who may be unable to afford winter coats to keep their children warm,” said Janet Koch, CEO of Variety Children’s Learning Center. “The work they do is heartwarming and inspiring, and on behalf of the families they support, we thank you so much.”