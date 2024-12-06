Old Westbury Woman arrested for Menacing Police Officers: Police

An Old Westbury woman was arrested on Wednesday after threatening police officers with a butcher knife, the Old Westbury Police Department said in a press released.

During the evening of Dec. 4, Old Westbury Police said they responded to a call about a disturbance between two tenants at 132 Old Westbury Road.



Antonia Peraino, 55, of Old Westbury, produced a large butcher-style knife and menaced the officers with it shortly after officers arrived police said.



Westbury police said Peraino ignored repeated commands from police officers to drop the knife, which included warnings that a Taser would be deployed if she did not listen.

Police said they deployed the Taser, but she continued to violently resist arrest. She was eventually taken into custody.



The other tenant, who was unnamed in the press release, told officers that woman had also threatened him with a knife, struck him in the face, choked him, and repeatedly stabbed the door to his room with a knife causing damage, according to police.



Peraino was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in an ambulance for medical evaluation and treatment. Afterwards, she was returned to Old Westbury Police Headquarters according to police.



Peraino was charged with menacing a police officer, resisting arrest, menacing, criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon, and harassment.



She will be arraigned at First District Court at 99 Main St. in Hempstead.