Roslyn 5th graders spread Thanksgiving cheer to seniors

In honor of the E-Pledge and to continue spreading kindness throughout the community, the 5th Grade Student Council at Harbor Hill Elementary School took the opportunity to bring joy to elderly people living alone by writing them Thanksgiving cards.

Through the Love for our Elders organization students read a brief biography about six elderly people, then wrote heartfelt letters to them. They also invited students in other classes and grades to participate.

“The Fifth Grade Student Council is all about contributing joy to our school community and

beyond,” said teacher Liba Schwartz. “The students loved creating cards to brighten up an

elderly person’s day during the holiday season and it was wonderful to see the thought and

personalization that went into each letter.”