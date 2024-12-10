Levittown teacher who prevents student from choking honored at recent board meeting

Abbey Lane Elementary School teacher Kelly McAuley lent vital aid to a student who began choking. She was recognized for her quick action at the Dec. 4 Levittown Board of Education meeting, where she shook hands with trustees, including Peggy Marenghi. Photos courtesy of Levittown Public Schools

One teacher at Levittown’s Abbey Lane Elementary School saved the day.

Kelly McAuley was recognized at the Levittown Board of Education meeting held at Levittown Memorial Education Center on Dec. 4 for her heroic actions. The fourth-grade teacher noticed a student choking during a lunch period, but she was able to help him and prevent any serious injury.

McAuley had been trained by the school district’s workshop to conduct an emergency maneuver. Abbey Lane Principal George Maurer and Assistant Principal Andrea Ferrari were among those who congratulated McAuley.

McAuley, who learned how to perform a procedure to resolve a choking incident through district workshops, was able to quickly lend aid to the student, potentially saving his life. McAuley was commended by trustees and administrators.

The board meeting featured the MacArthur Winter Wind Ensemble, which took the stage to perform various holiday songs, including “The Chipmunk Song” and “Jingle Bells.” The Winter Wind Ensemble’s concert will take place Dec. 18 at 7:00 p.m. at MacArthur High School.