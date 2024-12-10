PSEG Long Island and Schneps Media invite vote on ‘Small Business Stars’

PSEG and Schenps Media’s ‘Small Business Stars’ capaign invites the community to vote for their favorite Small Business Star each month.

PSEG Long Island and Schneps Media are launching an exciting campaign to spotlight the incredible small businesses that power our communities starting in January. “Small Business Stars” is a year-long celebration showcasing the innovation, determination, and impact of entrepreneurs across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Kicking off next month, the campaign invites the community to get involved in an exciting way—by voting for their favorite Small Business Star each month based on a unique theme. Each month, featured businesses will be profiled in print and online via Long Island Press and Schneps Nassau local newspapers, with voting held on Long Island Press’ Instagram account, @LongIslandPress. The monthly winners will be honored at a grand celebration in December 2025, highlighting their contributions to Long Island’s economy and community.

The categories for each of the next 12 months will be:

January: Energy Audits & Cost Efficiency

February: Sustainability & Green Practices

March: Women-Owned Businesses

April: Earth Month & Clean Energy

May: Technology & Innovation in Small Business

June: Small Business Community Impact

July: Outdoor Businesses & Energy Saving Tips

August: Small Business Growth

September: Green Transportation

October: Energy Efficiency Awareness Month

November: Veteran-Owned Businesses

December: Social Responsibility & Non-Profit Partnerships

Stay tuned, vote, and help recognize the stars who make our Island shine!

To learn more about the support PSEG Long Island offers business owners, visit psegliny.com/businessfirst.