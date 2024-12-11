Going Places: Give the Gift of Travel to Spark that Wanderlust, Check Off that Bucket List, Gives a Life-Enhancing Experience and Life-Long Memories

The gift of travel can be a bucket-list experience like the four-day Inca Trail hike to Machu Picchu © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

By Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, www.goingplacesfarandnear.com

What could be a better, more thoughtful gift than giving a part of the world, some memorable, life-enhancing, life-changing experience, something from their bucket-list or that fulfills a long-held dream? Give the gift of travel.

The gift of travel might be the trip itself (or creating a registry so that lots of family and friends can contribute). But it could also be pre-arranging some experience or activity to enhance a trip: a dining experience; spa visit; admission to a museum or special exhibit, attraction or cultural event; cooking, baking or jewelry making class; hot-air balloon ride; rock-climbing adventure; walking tour; a bike rental. (Get ideas by checking TripAdvisor for the destination.)

The PragueCoolPass provides admissions to major sights like Prague Castle and sightseeing cruises © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

It can be a pre-purchased city pass that covers admissions (and skips the time-suck of waiting on line for tickets) to scores of top attractions and activities.

And what trip doesn’t require some special gear? If you time it right, you might also be able to benefit from holiday savings, even on the more open-ended gift cards or certificates.

More and more travel companies – hotels and resorts, cruises, tours, theme parks, sightseeing, spas, restaurants, even transportation companies from airlines to Amtrak to Uber, now offer the opportunity to purchase a gift-card, gift certificate or voucher that can be applied to the bigger-ticket items while affording the traveler flexibility for when the trip starts.

Gift cards can open up doors to travel, or take the sting out of the pinch to a traveler’s, couple’s or family’s wallet. Gift cards can provide that extra spark that gets your loved one to finally take the plunge toward their bucket-list experience. The beauty is you can give the amount that works best for you. (Check if you can apply holiday discounts). Caveat: make sure the vouchers, certificates or gift cards are flexible, do not expire and check how the recipient can apply them.

Another advantage: you can give the gift of travel and make dreams come true pretty much instantly – and no need to travel to a store or post office or lug anything home.

Here are some examples:

Loved our stay at Riad el Yacout in Fez, Morocco, booked on hotels.com. The Hotels.comGift Card is redeemable towards bookings at hundreds of thousands of lodgings in 200 countries and territories, ranging from major international chains and all-inclusive resorts to local favorites and bed & breakfasts © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

The Hotels.com Gift Card is redeemable towards bookings at hundreds of thousands of lodgings in 200 countries and territories, ranging from major international chains and all-inclusive resorts to local favorites and bed & breakfasts. The gift cards are available in denominations from $10 to $2,000 and there are no expiration dates or fees. Hotels.com also has a secure gift registry where friends and family can contribute toward a Hotels.com eGift Card – great for honeymoons, babymoons, graduation, or any other group-gifting occasion (https://www.hotels.com/lp/b/giftcards). Here’s the fine print: Usable up to balance only for new hotel bookings at www.hotels.com/gc. Only one gift card can be redeemed per online booking, but multiple gift cards may be combined into one gift card with a maximum value of $2000. Not redeemable at hotel locations or if you choose the Pay at Hotel option online. Not redeemable toward existing bookings or packages. (For balance or information, visit www.hotels.com/gcbalance or call 888-999-4468.)

Purchase a gift card from iprefer.com which can be used at Historic Hotels Worldwide members such as the Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

You can purchase gift cards for stays or amenities at Historic Hotels of America, Historic Hotels Worldwide, Beyond Green and Preferred Hotels & Resorts (all brands of Preferred Hotels & Resorts) through the iprefer.com. Gift Cards can be used for services, experiences, and stays at participating hotels and resorts in hundreds of destinations around the world and do not expire. Purchase online at https://iprefer.com/i-prefer-gift-cards.

A gift card from Historic Hotels of Europe can be applied to a stay at its member Flanders Hotel in Bruges © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Historic Hotels of Europe offers a Gift Voucher (expires after 5 years) redeemable by selecting the desired place of stay at its website https://HistoricHotelsofEurope.com, phoning the hotel or booking on the hotel’s website (https://historichotelsofeurope.com/gift-voucher/

Noble House Hotels & Resorts gift cards may be used at its collection of hotels, resorts, spas, restaurants, marinas and adventures across North America. Among them: the Jekyll Island Club Resort, Georgia; Napa Valley Wine Train; Chatham Inn Relais & Châteaux on Cape Cod (https://www.noblehousehotels.com/gift-card/)

Small Luxury Hotels SLH Gift Card can be used to book 600 hotels in 90 countries https://slh.com/about-slh/gift-cards

New England Inns & Resorts Association gift cards can be redeemed at 300 inns and resorts all over New England and can be purchased in any amount you choose. Make a reservation directly with the property, let them know you will be using the gift card and present it at check-in. The cards never expire (https://www.newenglandinnsandresorts.com/gift-cards)

Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts, a division of HHM which manages 240 properties across North America, offers gift cards for its portfolio of independent Luxury and Lifestyle, Resorts, Premium Branded and Branded Select. Among them: The Rittenhouse, Philadelphia; Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid; MacArthur Place, Sonoma. Purchase in increments of $100, up to $500 for the specific hotel https://www.independentcollection.com/gift-cards

New York State’s Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation gift card can be used at 8,500 campsites, 850 cabins, 135 cottages and 18 golf courses throughout the state, including the magnificent Watkins Glen State Park campground © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

New York State’s Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation gift card can be used at 8,500 campsites, 850 cabins, 135 cottages and 18 golf courses throughout the state. Use for fees associated with camping walk-ups, golf reservations and greens fees, camping supplies, boat rentals provided by NYS Parks (not for vehicle entrance fee, concessionaires, or Department of Environmental Conservation facilities). Purchase online at https://shop.parks.ny.gov/store/gift-cards/ for any dollar amount with no expiration date. They can be used with the NYS camping reservation system (Reserve America), https://www.reserveamerica.com, 800-456-2267.

KOA Campground gift cards can be used at any of the 500+ KOA locations in the US and Canada (call 888-562-0000 to order or purchase at a campground, https://koa.com/giftcards/). (Also check out KOA’s 2024 Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Gifts for Campers & Outdoor Lovers (https://koa.com/blog/koa-holiday-gift-guide-the-best-gifts-for-campers-outdoor-lovers/)

Spacious Skies Campgrounds, which operates 15 campgrounds from Maine to Georgia, makes gift certificates available in increments of $25 to $100; the certificates can be purchased at the individual campgrounds’ websites by pressing the “More” tab and then following the “Gift Certificates” link. The purchaser will then receive an e-mail with the certificate. Or purchase by phone at 862-777-0319. “Campground gift cards are a great way of encouraging people to join you on a trip or helping someone take that step to an outdoor experience,” said Ali Rasmussen, co-founder of Spacious Skies Campgrounds.

Give a gift card toward a Moterra Campervan for a wild camping advanture © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Moterra Campervans makes gift cards available for fully stocked, easy-to-drive vehicles out of pick-up locations includingSeattle, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Jackson Hole, Whitefish, Montana and Portland, Maine: https://shop.gomoterra.com/products/gift-card. Purchase $250 discount codes for just $25 – no blackout dates or expiration. (https://shop.gomoterra.com/products/250-for-50)

Travellers Autobarn gift card can be used to book fully-stocked campervans to embark on journeys to destinations like Yosemite, the Grand Canyon, and the Pacific Coast Highway from pickup locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Great for families, couples, and solo travelers, campervans come fully equipped with cozy sleeping areas, functional kitchens, and plenty of storage. And no young drivers fee for those under 25. (https://www.travellers-autobarnrv.com/, 800-469-4790)

Easy Sailing

Cruiselines also make it easy to purchase gift cards, and even gift registries so that family and friends can contribute to purchasing the cruise:

The Royal Caribbean pre-paid gift card can be used for Royal Caribbean International or Celebrity Cruises cruise bookings and redeemed by booking online © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

The Royal Caribbean pre-paid gift card can be used for Royal Caribbean International or Celebrity Cruises cruise bookings and redeemed by booking online. The gift card will be sent to the recipient via email on the delivery date you choose. For same-day delivery, most gift cards are sent within an hour of your purchase. Royal Caribbean (www.royalcaribbean.com/programs/gift-cards, 866-562-7625)

Norwegian Cruise Line makes it possible to gift onboard credit, wine, gourmet treats, spa visits, or create a registry so that bunches of family and friends can contribute toward a cruise (https://www.ncl.com/onboard-gifts).

Disney Cruise Lines is among the major lines that have gift programs © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Other cruiselines that have gift card programs include: Disney Cruise Lines (https://disneycruise.disney.go.com/featured/holiday-gift-cruise/); Carnival Cruise Lines (https://carnival.ourgiftcards.com/); Princess Cruises (princess.com/giftcard); Holland America (https://www.hollandamerica.com/en/us/plan-a-cruise/giftcard)

Give a gift that puts a bow on the thrill of the Age of Sail, with a certificate to cruise aboard one of the historic Maine Windjammer Association fleet © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Maine Windjammer Association, with its fleet of member historic ships that sail out of Maine ports of Rockland and Camden,offerse-gift certificates that can be ordered in any denomination, and will be honored by any vessel in its fleet. The gift certificates never expire and can be customized with a special message. Order online. You can have your e-certificate sent immediately or schedule it for a future day. (giftcertificates@sailmainecoast.com,800-807-9463; https://www.sailmainecoast.com/windjammer-sailing-gift-certificates/)

Gift a cruise aboard Erie Canal Adventures, which operates a fleet of fully 11 fully outfitted and delightful houseboats that cruise New York State’s canals, eriecanaladventures.com, 315-986-3011.

LeBoat, which offers the opportunity to self-skipper a boat you rent to cruise the canals of Europe, and most recently, the St. Lawrence Seaway in North America, offers gift certificates. This requires some bit of caution: gift certificates are valid for one year from the date of purchase and the cruise must be booked during this period (the cruise may take place in the same season or the following season). The gift voucher may applied to the boat rental, insurance and optional extras, as full or partial payment of a new cruise booked, or as payment of the remaining balance for a cruise already booked; however, if the amount owed is less than the value of the check, then no refund or credit can be made. (https://www.leboat.com/deals/gift-certificate)

Gift of Travel for Wellness Wanderers

Plan traditional Ayurvedic therapies, yoga sessions, aqua fitness experiences, and hikes in the Himalayan foothills at Ananda in the Himalayas.

For wellness wanderers: Plan traditional Ayurvedic therapies, yoga sessions, aqua fitness experiences, and hikes in the Himalayan foothills to wrap up under the tree this year. Book a sleep enhancement or yogic detox wellness program at Ananda in the Himalayas to give the gift of vitality this year.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025, Ananda in the Himalayas is a world-renowned holistic wellness retreat in North India, overlooking the spiritual town of Rishikesh and river Ganges. Located in the former Palace Estate of the Maharaja of Tehri-Garhwal, the retreat spans 100 acres of lush grounds and gardens and offers customized programs including yoga, meditation, emotional healing, spiritual awareness, and healthy cuisine. The heart of Ananda lies in its 25,000 square foot wellness center, offering beautifully designed therapy rooms with nature views, open-air yoga and meditation pavilions, an outdoor pool, a physiotherapy center, gymnasium, and a comprehensive range of Ayurvedic and international therapies for holistic cleansing of the body, mind, and soul.

“Wrap up” a sustainable and eco-friendly experience at Hotel Belmar in Costa Rica.

For sustainability seekers: “Wrap up” a sustainable and eco-friendly experience at Hotel Belmar by arranging to ride horseback through the countryside, visit a sustainable farm, or attend a garden-to-glass cocktail class.

Hotel Belmar is an independent, family-owned luxury eco-lodge situated in Costa Rica’s Monteverde cloud forest highlands and fosters connections to nature, mindful serenity, and holistic wellness. Rooms become eco-conscious sanctuaries, ideal for travelers seeking both comfort and sustainability in an unforgettable setting. Farm-to-table gastronomy, thematic forest immersions, garden-surrounded yoga, cultural programs, a carbon-neutral farm, and an onsite craft brewery bridge guests to Monteverde’s natural wonders.

Traveling Spoon offers the gift of a culinary experience in 200 destinations around the world.

For culinary travelers: Traveling Spoon is offering gift givers the chance to give the gift of a culinary experience directly. You can arrange a voucher that allows them to cook Cajun-style in New Orleans, make rum cocktails in Barbados, or cook with a Michelin-star chef in Montreal, and much more.

Traveling Spoon connects travelers with local hosts in their homes in 200+ destinations around the world to cook family recipes, visit local markets, learn culinary traditions and create memories over food. Founded in 2013, Traveling Spoon offers private food experiences, from home cooked meals to cooking lessons, with personally vetted hosts. In 2024, Traveling Spoon added destinations and off-the-beaten-path culinary experiences and currently operates in 233 cities in 70 countries.

Naya Traveler creates tailored itineraries to exactly those kinds of destinations around the world such as Patagonia, Argentina.

For purposeful adventurers: This is the holiday season to go big and gift that unexpected—but much desired—trip to someplace off the beaten track with a personalized itinerary designed by Naya Traveler.

For travelers looking for an experience that’s all their own, want destinations that are off the beaten path and meaningful, that don’t feed into overtourism, Naya Traveler creates tailored itineraries to exactly those kinds of destinations around the world. Naya Traveler focuses on fully-formed itineraries that feature exclusive insider experiences bringing back purpose and value to travel and providing a space to discover a destination through the eyes of those who know it best. Naya Traveler works with an exceptional group of local hosts and expert guides in each destination, from historians and artists to ethnographers and chefs, to create itineraries and travel experiences for engaged travelers.

Calabash Cove Resort and Spa is a popular all-inclusive adults-only boutique hotels in Saint Lucia.

For luxury escapists: Put a bow on a selection of spa treatments at the Ti Spa at Calabash Cove Resort and Spa

Calabash Cove Resort and Spa is one of the most popular all-inclusive, adults-only boutique hotels in Saint Lucia, offering seclusion, beauty, and mesmerizing views. The 26 suites blend Caribbean charm and modern luxurious resort amenities. Highlights include the Windsong restaurant and lively C-Bar overlooking the infinity pool, and the peaceful Ti Spa. The culinary team accommodates any dietary needs and personal requests including vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, lactose-free, and more. Calabash Cove has a small Cybex cardiovascular fitness center and provides kayaks, paddle boards and snorkeling gear free of charge to guests.

For Italophiles and scene-setters: Book a romantic dinner at Hotel Massimo D’Azeglio and its Wine Cellar in Rome, surrounded by wine barrels and the Bettoja Hotels family’s collection of wine dating back more than a century.

Bettoja Hotels is a family run hotel group with three hotels located a stone’s throw from Termini Station. In addition to the Hotel Massimo D’Azeglio and the Hotel Atlántico, the four-star Hotel Mediterraneo stands out for its monumental luxury and is amongst the best examples of Art Deco in the capital.

_______________________

