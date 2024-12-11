Manhasset re-elects incumbents in 3 special district races

Manhasset voters re-elected David Paterson to the Manhasset Park District, Brian Morris to the Manhasset-Lakeville Water/Fire District and Steve Reiter to the Great Neck Water Pollution Control District.

Paterson was elected with 61 votes in an uncontested election.

Paterson, who was elected to the park district board of commissioners in 2012 through a write-in campaign, received 61 votes in an uncontested election. this time around. He serves as the park district’s chairman and will begin his fifth term in January.

The Manhasset Park District oversees the commuter parking for the Manhasset Long Island Rail Road Station as well as the area’s parks and monuments of Patriot’s Park, Four Acre Park, Veterans of Foreign War and Heroes’ Plaza.

For the Manhasset-Lakeville Water/Fire District, Morris was elected with 289 votes in an uncontested election.

Morris was elected in 2009, making his term beginning in January his sixth.

The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire and Water District serves all of Manhasset except for Plandome, half of Great Neck and some of northern New Hyde Park.

The Manhasset-Lakeville Water District serves approximately 45,000 customers who use 7.4 million gallons of water a day within the service area of 10.2 square miles, according to the water district’s website. Eighteen wells at 13 locations provide water to Manhasset and portions of Great Neck and North New Hyde Park.

Reiter was elected to the Great Neck Water Pollution Control District Board of Commissioners with 152 votes in an uncontested election.

Reiter, a Great Neck resident for more than four decades, was elected to the board of commissioners in 2012. This would be his fifth term, which will begin in January.

The Great Neck Water Pollution Control District treats the wastewater for the Villages of Great Neck, Saddle Rock and Kensington, parts of Thomaston, Great Neck Plaza, east of Middle Neck Road, all unincorporated areas north of the railroad and a part of Manhasset.