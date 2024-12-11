Roslyn, Albertson water districts hold elections

Michael Kosinski and Emmanoyil Vlepakis won re-election to the Board of Commissioners of the Roslyn and Albertson Water Districts in races in which both men ran unopposed.

Kosinski will be returning to his role as chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Roslyn Water District. He also serves as chairman of the Village of East Hills Board of Appeals.

Vlepakis was appointed to the Albertson Water District Board of Commissioners last year. An Albertson resident for more than 15 years, he has been a member of the Albertson Square Civic Association since 2008 and joined its executive board in 2012, according to the Albertson Water District website.

Formed in 1910, the Roslyn Water District serves over 5,000 residential and commercial customers in a 5.1 square mile area. The Albertson Water District was formed in 1917.

In addition to the 4,200 local governments in New York State, there are more than 7,000 town special districts according to the state.

While the 140 special districts in Nassau County represent only 2% of the districts statewide, they are responsible for 31% of all special district revenues collected throughout the State.



Over the last 50 years, towns have liberally used special districts to address the increased residential needs brought on by suburban growth that were not necessarily occurring on a town-wide basis.



Three elected commissioners, who have staggered three-year terms, govern the district. One of the three commissioner positions is up for election each year. As per New York State law, Special District elections are held on the second Tuesday in Dec.