Enrichment sessions cultivate creativity and community in Wantagh

Fourth and fifth graders are exercising their bodies and minds through a student-centered enrichment program at Wantagh Elementary School.

The young learners are engaged in workshops reflecting their interests and passions. The enrichment cluster features four 40-minute sessions in November and December. The workshops are spearheaded by classroom and special area teachers, who created topics based on student interests.

In a brain teasers course, students have been solving word puzzles and math problems, while the Swifties group – lovers of Tayor Swift – are taking inspirational lyrics from her songs and making posters to hang around the school. The coloring and kindness club is doing similar work with positive and encouraging messages. A lanyard club makes bracelets using different techniques, including the box, butterfly, cobra, and zipper loops.

The sports debate class features fourth graders engaged in conversation about the easiest and most difficult sports and the qualities of a good athlete. One week, they were given baseball cards and had to use the statistics on the back to decide who had the best card in the group.

Fifth graders committed themselves to personal fitness in volleyball and golf courses. One of the gymnasiums was transformed to resemble a Top Golf driving range, with different targets to hit to earn points.

Principal Randee Bonagura said that following the success of last year’s enrichment clusters, which earned the school recognition as a 2024 Promising Practice by Character.org, it was an easy decision to continue the program. Enrichment courses for second and third-graders will begin after the holiday break.

Dr. Bonagura said the students’ enjoyment and enthusiasm make the program worthwhile. She added that these experiences create connections to activities that they can continue as they age.

“The students really look forward to these sessions,” she said. “It’s a change in the typical way of learning and creates positive associations with school. They get to work with kids who have similar interests and it fosters new friendships.”