Holiday toy drive to help local children

Assembly Member Charles Lavine is helping collect new toys, book and games this holiday season for the Glen Cove Economic Opportunity Coalition.

Donations can be dropped off at Lavine’s office, located at 1 School St. in Glen Cove, or at the following libraries:

The Bryant Library in Roslyn

The Glen Cove Public Library

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Public Library

The Sea Cliff Village Library

Drop off will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

Anyone who donates is asked to make sure that all donations are suitable for children ages 12 and under.

For more information, please email lavinec@nyassembly.gov or call 516-676-0050.