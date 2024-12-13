Flower Shop of Farmingdale celebrates 20 years in business

The Farmingdale Chamber of Commerce and local residents held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec.10 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Flower Shop of Farmingdale.

The flower shop, which delivers flowers throughout Long Island, as well as Brooklyn and Queens, has been a staple at 316 Main St. The Flower Shop of Farmingdale was named the Bethpage Federal Credit Union Best Florist on Long Island for the past three years as well.

“COVID really helped believe it or not,” Jeanette Schmid, the owner of Flower Shop of Farmingdale, said about one of the largest contributors to the company’s growth. “I know a lot of people passed away, and it was terrible, but because people were not together, they resorted to sending flowers. It was really nice to see that people could still stay connected through our products even though they couldn’t be together.”

Schmidt, who remembers working at the flower shop since she was 15, said she couldn’t be more appreciative of the people who have helped the store along the way.

“Thank you to my amazing husband, kids, family, friends, and staff,” Schmidt said. “We’ve received so much support over the years from a great landlord, so many fellow local business owners, and customers. Without you, none of this would be possible.”