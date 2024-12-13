Herricks students deliver for Long Islanders in need

Herricks Public Schools is proud to highlight the Human Relations clubs from Searingtown Elementary, Denton Avenue and Herricks Middle School who delivered for the local community by collecting and delivering truckloads of food to benefit St. Aidan’s Food Bank in Williston Park.

For more than 10 years, the students at Searingtown have participated in this food drive. Last year, the transportation department joined the initiative, lending their support by helping to transport the collected goods. This year, to further strengthen the sense of community, Denton Avenue and Herricks Middle School joined the partnership to help hungry and homeless Long Islanders.

Before Thanksgiving break, the students, with help from our administrators and transportation team, personally delivered the food to St. Aidan’s, even helping to sort and stack the items on the food bank shelves.

During the visit, the food bank volunteers personally thanked the students and shared with them how their support will make a real difference for those in need.